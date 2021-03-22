Insightful Science Joins Forces with Dotmatics to Form a Leading Cloud-First Scientific R&D Company

- Combined company will generate well over $100 million of ARR and signals a significant transformation in the future of software and data management in research labs.

- Facilitating rapid data access and exchange between scientists around the world, ultimately giving customers a competitive edge.

BISHOP'S STORTFORD, United Kingdom and SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightful Science, a leading software provider serving the global life sciences community, announced today that it has entered into a transaction to acquire Dotmatics, an industry leading cloud-based scientific R&D data management platform.

By integrating Insightful Science's software applications into Dotmatics cloud-first enterprise data management solution, the company will provide an end-to-end scientific research platform. This combination further improves laboratory efficiency and accelerates the pace of scientific innovation by facilitating more rapid data access, analysis and exchange between scientists around the world.

Insightful Science is a software company with purpose-built data analysis and bioinformatics applications for life sciences. The company portfolio serves a diverse set of one million scientists in academic, corporate, and government institutions around the world. Examples of products within the Insightful Science portfolio include GraphPad Prism, Geneious DNA data analysis solutions, SnapGene, and other leading R&D solutions.

Dotmatics is an enterprise scientific informatics SaaS provider that is driving the digitalization of laboratory data workflows for scientific discovery and innovation across the life sciences, chemicals and materials industries.

"This announcement signals a significant transformation in the future of software and data management in research labs," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science. "Together our complementary businesses create an end-to-end cloud-first scientific research platform that stands apart in our collective ability to support data-driven research. We are beyond enthusiastic about the impact we can have on increasing the speed of scientific innovation, and ultimately helping to make the world a healthier, cleaner, and better place to live."