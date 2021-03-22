Resolutions of Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting

HELSINKI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting took place in Espoo, Finland, today 22 March 2021. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders' and their proxy representatives' presence at the venue of the meeting. The shareholders of the company participated in the meeting and exercised their shareholder's rights by voting in advance. The General Meeting approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting.

The General Meeting adopted the company's financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2020. The General Meeting decided that no dividend is distributed by a resolution of the Annual General Meeting and authorized the Board of Directors to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividend and assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund as follows: