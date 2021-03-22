 

Resolutions of Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting

HELSINKI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting took place in Espoo, Finland, today 22 March 2021. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders' and their proxy representatives' presence at the venue of the meeting. The shareholders of the company participated in the meeting and exercised their shareholder's rights by voting in advance. The General Meeting approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting.

The General Meeting adopted the company's financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2020. The General Meeting decided that no dividend is distributed by a resolution of the Annual General Meeting and authorized the Board of Directors to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividend and assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund as follows:

Based on the authorization, the maximum total amount of dividend to be distributed shall not exceed EUR 0.05 per share and the maximum total amount of equity repayment distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund shall not exceed EUR 0.45 per share. Based on the current total number of issued shares in the company, the authorization would equal to a maximum of EUR 8,899,926.25 in dividend and a maximum of EUR 80,099,336.25 in equity repayment.

The authorization would be valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting.

Unless the Board of Directors for a justified reason decides otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend and/or equity repayment four times during the period of validity of the authorization. The Board of Directors will make a separate resolution on each distribution of the dividend and/or equity repayment so that the preliminary record and payment dates for the dividend and/or equity repayment will be as set out below. Citycon shall make separate announcements of each such Board resolution.

Preliminary payment date

Preliminary record date

31 March 2021

24 March 2021

30 June 2021

