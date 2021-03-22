Ranpak Earns Full FSC Certification for its Paper Packaging Products

Circularity is the ultimate goal for sustainable business operations and using paper packaging produced from responsibly managed forests helps to close the loop. Ranpak’s packaging materials begin life in responsibly managed forests and, after use, can be readily recycled through the conventional recycling infrastructure or biodegraded naturally, without causing long-term pollution.

Ranpak Holdings Corp . (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that all of its European manufacturing facilities have obtained a Chain of Custody certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and that, going forward, packaging products produced by Ranpak for the European, Middle East and Asia-Pacific markets will be FSC certified. The designation further solidifies the company’s mission to ‘Deliver a Better World’.

“At Ranpak, our goal is to help our customers conduct their businesses as sustainably as possible, without sacrificing efficiency or performance and, by offering FSC-certified products, we further empower our customers to do exactly that,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & CEO of Ranpak. “Our solutions are extremely important to our customers, both for the environmental benefits and the positive effects on customer satisfaction and brand reputation. We are proud to play a key role in reducing the environmental impact of our customers by replacing their plastic packaging with a better more sustainable solution – paper.”

The FSC sets standards for responsible forest management, and FSC certification ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits. A voluntary program, the FSC uses the power of the marketplace to protect forests for future generations. Today, more than 380 million acres of forest are certified under FSC’s system worldwide.

“Whether by capturing carbon from the atmosphere or safeguarding biodiversity, responsibly managed forests are an essential component to a more sustainable future,” said David Murgio, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ranpak. “By setting and enforcing responsible forestry standards, the FSC is a leader in ensuring that the world’s forests will continue to play this vital role for generations to come. FSC certification ensures a reliable and verifiable chain of custody for our products and underscores for our customers that, by using Ranpak products, they can be part of the solution,” said Murgio.

Since 1972, Ranpak has been a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, paper-based product protection solutions in an effort to replace the more than 400 million tons of plastics produced every year. Unlike plastic, all of Ranpak’s paper packaging materials are renewable, biodegradable and curbside recyclable.

Ranpak is a member of the Plastic Pollution Coalition, a global alliance working toward a world free of plastic pollution, and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, which brings packaging sustainability stakeholders together to catalyze actionable improvements to packaging systems and lend an authoritative voice on issues related to packaging sustainability.

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com.

