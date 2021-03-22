Cubic Awarded Sailor 2025 Ready, Relevant Learning Contract

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded the U.S. Navy’s Sailor 2025 Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Content Conversion Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The single-source IDIQ has a $92.3 million contract ceiling and a four-year ordering period. Under the contract, Cubic will deliver the third wave of content conversion under the RRL pillar of Sailor 2025 (S2025). This includes the design, development and delivery of modernized training content, including courseware training products for the Navy ratings Fire Control Technician, Master at Arms, Aviation Structural Mechanic, Electronics Technician Navigation, Submarines, Mineman, Information Systems Technician and Aviation Machinist’s Mate. The content will be delivered to Sailors over the course of their career-long learning continuum.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our role in supporting the U.S. Navy as it enhances training for Sailors to meet evolving and dynamic warfighting requirements,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “Our maritime training expertise and years of work with the Navy allows us to deliver cutting-edge solutions at the point-of-need to accelerate learning and training proficiency.”