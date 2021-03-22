 

AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Ahead of Previous Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today announced that FOTIVDA (tivozanib) is now commercially available in the United States (U.S.) ahead of the previous March 31, 2021 guidance. On March 10, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved FOTIVDA for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA is an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI).

“We are thrilled to begin bringing FOTIVDA to patients battling relapsed or refractory kidney cancer,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “With its differentiated tolerability and efficacy profile, FOTIVDA has the potential to serve as a meaningful, evidence-based treatment option for the population of patients who have previously received two prior lines of systemic therapy.”

“We are keenly focused on ensuring that FOTIVDA is available to as many appropriate patients as possible,” said Mike Ferraresso, chief commercial officer of AVEO. “As part of this effort and our commitment to the RCC community, we have put in place an assistance program, AVEO ACE, which we believe will optimize patient access and help patients navigate their treatment journey. With the early FDA approval, the team has worked hard to make FOTIVDA available to patients as quickly as possible through our distribution partners and we believe we are well positioned for the successful launch of FOTIVDA.”

The AVEO ACE Patient Support program is designed to offer a comprehensive suite of services dedicated to providing access and personalized support to patients and their loved ones throughout the FOTIVDA treatment journey. Regardless of a patient’s insurance or financial circumstances, AVEO ACE is available to connect them to resources they may need, with the goal of making access to FOTIVDA simple and streamlined. The program is committed to helping identify payor-specific prior authorizations and appeals to address patient needs, offering programs for insurance related delays, and connecting patients, regardless of insurance type, to resources that can address common access and reimbursement challenges. For more information, please call AVEO ACE at 1-833-FOTIVDA (1-833-368-4832) Monday-Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

