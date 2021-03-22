Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 for the Treatment of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces updated preliminary clinical data from its Phase 1 trial of RP-L301 for the treatment of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), showing durable normalization of hemoglobin levels up to 6 months following therapy and similar 3-month trends in the second patient treated. Additionally, results showed sustained safety and tolerability of RP-L301 6 months after treatment.
“The positive updates on our PKD trial represent continued validation of RP-L301’s robust potential benefit in addressing the challenges of PKD. We are pleased to report that updated patient 1 results show that RP-L301 continues to safely normalize hemoglobin levels as demonstrated by an increase from an average of approximately 7.4 g/dL at baseline to 13.9 g/dL at 6-months post-treatment with no transfusion requirements after hematopoietic reconstitution,” said Jonathan Schwartz, M.D. Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Rocket. “A similar trend in hemoglobin and bilirubin normalization were observed at three months post-treatment in patient 2. We are excited to share this data as results show the potential of RP-L301 to address the extensive burden PKD places on patients and their families. We look forward to presenting more comprehensive and updated data at a scientific venue this year.”
Key findings are highlighted below. Further information about the study can be found here.
Lentiviral Mediated Gene Therapy for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: A Global Phase 1 Study for Adult and Pediatric Patients
Two adult patients with significant anemia and transfusion requirements were treated with RP-L301, Rocket’s ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy candidate for PKD. Respectively, patients L301-006-1001 and L301-001-1002 were 31- and 47-years old at the time of enrollment and have been followed for 6- and 3-months post treatment at the time of data cutoff.
- RP-L301 continued to be well tolerated, with no serious safety issues or infusion-related complications observed up to 6-months post treatment
- Patient L301-006-1001 received a cell dose of 3.9x106 cells/kilogram (kg)
- Normalized hemoglobin levels from an average baseline of ~7.4 grams (g)/deciliter (dL) to 13.9 g/dL at 6-months post treatment with RP-L301
- Significant improvement of bilirubin, which had been substantially elevated prior to study enrollment
- Patient L301-001-1002 received a cell dose of 2.4x106 cells/kg
- Normalized hemoglobin levels from a baseline of ~7.0 g/dL to 13.8 g/dL at 3-months post treatment with RP-L301
- Normalization of bilirubin, which had been substantially elevated prior to study enrollment
About Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare