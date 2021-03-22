 

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 for the Treatment of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces updated preliminary clinical data from its Phase 1 trial of RP-L301 for the treatment of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), showing durable normalization of hemoglobin levels up to 6 months following therapy and similar 3-month trends in the second patient treated. Additionally, results showed sustained safety and tolerability of RP-L301 6 months after treatment.

“The positive updates on our PKD trial represent continued validation of RP-L301’s robust potential benefit in addressing the challenges of PKD. We are pleased to report that updated patient 1 results show that RP-L301 continues to safely normalize hemoglobin levels as demonstrated by an increase from an average of approximately 7.4 g/dL at baseline to 13.9 g/dL at 6-months post-treatment with no transfusion requirements after hematopoietic reconstitution,” said Jonathan Schwartz, M.D. Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Rocket. “A similar trend in hemoglobin and bilirubin normalization were observed at three months post-treatment in patient 2. We are excited to share this data as results show the potential of RP-L301 to address the extensive burden PKD places on patients and their families. We look forward to presenting more comprehensive and updated data at a scientific venue this year.”

Key findings are highlighted below. Further information about the study can be found here.

Lentiviral Mediated Gene Therapy for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: A Global Phase 1 Study for Adult and Pediatric Patients

Two adult patients with significant anemia and transfusion requirements were treated with RP-L301, Rocket’s ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy candidate for PKD. Respectively, patients L301-006-1001 and L301-001-1002 were 31- and 47-years old at the time of enrollment and have been followed for 6- and 3-months post treatment at the time of data cutoff.

  • RP-L301 continued to be well tolerated, with no serious safety issues or infusion-related complications observed up to 6-months post treatment
  • Patient L301-006-1001 received a cell dose of 3.9x106 cells/kilogram (kg)
    • Normalized hemoglobin levels from an average baseline of ~7.4 grams (g)/deciliter (dL) to 13.9 g/dL at 6-months post treatment with RP-L301
    • Significant improvement of bilirubin, which had been substantially elevated prior to study enrollment
  • Patient L301-001-1002 received a cell dose of 2.4x106 cells/kg
    • Normalized hemoglobin levels from a baseline of ~7.0 g/dL to 13.8 g/dL at 3-months post treatment with RP-L301
    • Normalization of bilirubin, which had been substantially elevated prior to study enrollment

About Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Seite 1 von 4
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 for the Treatment of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces updated preliminary clinical data from its Phase 1 trial of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to ...
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation for RP-L201 Gene Therapy for Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I
25.02.21
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results