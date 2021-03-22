 

MACOM Announces $100 Million Repayment of Outstanding Term Loans

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it will be utilizing $100 million of its available cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments to paydown a portion of its outstanding term loans. The term loans are secured and have an original maturity date of May 2024.

“Reduction of debt and interest expense is a priority,” stated Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategy is to strengthen our product portfolio while improving profitability.”

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunication, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the expected paydown of a portion of MACOM’s outstanding term loans and its strategy.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including any failure to anticipate demand for our products; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependence on a limited number of customers; our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; disruptions in our supply chain; and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

