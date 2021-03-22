 

Motorsport Games Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of KartKraft

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 12:00  |  25   |   |   

MIAMI, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Motorsport Games Australia, today announced the completion of its previously announced deal to acquire the assets and the business of KartKraft, the highly acclaimed PC kart racing simulator, from developer Black Delta. Under the terms of the agreement, Motorsport Games takes ownership of the KartKraft IP as well as all the game assets and code. Additionally, key members of the original development team, including Founder Zach Griffin, join Motorsport Games to form a new studio called Motorsport Games Australia, under which development of KartKraft will continue.

“The acquisition of KartKraft represents yet another step in our growth as a leading developer and publisher of racing games,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “This acquisition immediately enhances our product suite, integrates seamlessly, and we get the added bonus of world class content creation and programming talent. The combination of their product and technology with our marketing and publishing expertise is formidable. We look forward to discussing more on our earnings call on March 24th at 5:00 PM ET.”

KartKraft further expands Motorsport Games’ product portfolio, content development, digital product sales capabilities, and provide an opportunity to expand the company’s esports ecosystem. In addition to the continued development of KartKraft, the new Motorsport Games Australia studio will bring its expertise from the Unreal Engine, developed by Epic Games, and racing simulation to other Motorsport Games licenses including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship.

KartKraft is currently in Early Access on Steam for PC and its simulator has quickly amassed a cult-like following within the sim-racing community. Upon its full release, it will allow players to build their own karts from the chassis up and race on 10 officially licensed, laser-scanned tracks with 20 official kart manufacturers.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. You can find KartKraft on Facebook and Twitter.

Earnings Call and Webcast Details
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on March 24th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407 0784 from the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 internationally and using access code 13716599. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on the Motorsport Games Investor Relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com/ under “Events.”

Seite 1 von 3
Motorsport Games Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Motorsport Games Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of KartKraft MIAMI, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world and its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Motorsport Games Reaches Agreement to Acquire All Remaining Shares of 704Games Company
12.03.21
Motorsport Games to Increase its Ownership Interest in 704 Games
03.03.21
Motorsport Games Enters Into Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Developer Studio397 and its rFactor 2 Simulation Platform
25.02.21
Motorsport Games Announces Traxion, the New Online Home for Racing Games and Esports