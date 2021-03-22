Marc Rowan Assumes Role of CEO of Apollo
Jay Clayton Named Non-Executive Chair of Board; Richard Emerson and Dr. Kerry Healey Appointed Independent Directors
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced that Co-Founder Marc Rowan has formally assumed the role of CEO of
Apollo, which comes as part of a planned succession process first announced in January 2021. In addition, former SEC Chairman and Apollo’s Lead Independent Director Jay Clayton has been named
Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. In these roles, Rowan and Clayton succeed Apollo Founder Leon Black. Apollo has also appointed Richard Emerson and Dr. Kerry Murphy Healey as
independent board directors, effective immediately.
Apollo Founder Leon Black said, “I am extremely pleased that we have filled out the two-thirds independent board with such highly-qualified, diverse individuals. In the last few months, not only did we announce a transformative merger with Athene, but also expect to report that our first quarter earnings will exceed analyst consensus in all relevant measures and that the first quarter fundraising is trending towards the high end of our $15-20b annual range. I thus view this as the ideal moment to step back and focus on my family, my wife Debra’s and my health issues, and my many other interests.”
“Marc has seamlessly transitioned into the CEO role and I am confident Apollo will soar to new heights under his leadership. He will be in great company alongside seasoned leaders Jim Zelter and Scott Kleinman,” Black continued. “Over the past 30-plus years, my co-founders, Marc, Josh Harris and I, have worked extremely hard to make Apollo a franchise built for enduring success. I believe strongly that Apollo’s best days lie ahead. I intend to remain Apollo’s largest shareholder, and strongest supporter.”
Apollo Co-Founder and CEO Marc Rowan said, “Leon has been a terrific partner and leader for over three decades and I am honored to take the reins. At Apollo, we have created a differentiated model and built the best team in the business to lead within an evolving, high-growth asset management industry. I am excited by the opportunities ahead and by our strategy to continue to deliver for our clients and investors.”
Board Appointments
As part of industry-leading corporate governance enhancements underway at Apollo, including the conversion to a single class of common stock with one vote per share, Apollo previously announced an intended expansion of its Board of Directors to 15 members, two-thirds of whom are independent. In addition to appointing Jay Clayton as Chairman, Richard Emerson and Dr. Kerry Murphy Healey, will join the board as independent directors.
