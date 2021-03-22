 

Marc Rowan Assumes Role of CEO of Apollo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 12:00  |  23   |   |   

Jay Clayton Named Non-Executive Chair of Board; Richard Emerson and Dr. Kerry Healey Appointed Independent Directors

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced that Co-Founder Marc Rowan has formally assumed the role of CEO of Apollo, which comes as part of a planned succession process first announced in January 2021. In addition, former SEC Chairman and Apollo’s Lead Independent Director Jay Clayton has been named Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. In these roles, Rowan and Clayton succeed Apollo Founder Leon Black. Apollo has also appointed Richard Emerson and Dr. Kerry Murphy Healey as independent board directors, effective immediately.

Apollo Founder Leon Black said, “I am extremely pleased that we have filled out the two-thirds independent board with such highly-qualified, diverse individuals. In the last few months, not only did we announce a transformative merger with Athene, but also expect to report that our first quarter earnings will exceed analyst consensus in all relevant measures and that the first quarter fundraising is trending towards the high end of our $15-20b annual range. I thus view this as the ideal moment to step back and focus on my family, my wife Debra’s and my health issues, and my many other interests.”

“Marc has seamlessly transitioned into the CEO role and I am confident Apollo will soar to new heights under his leadership. He will be in great company alongside seasoned leaders Jim Zelter and Scott Kleinman,” Black continued. “Over the past 30-plus years, my co-founders, Marc, Josh Harris and I, have worked extremely hard to make Apollo a franchise built for enduring success. I believe strongly that Apollo’s best days lie ahead. I intend to remain Apollo’s largest shareholder, and strongest supporter.”

Apollo Co-Founder and CEO Marc Rowan said, “Leon has been a terrific partner and leader for over three decades and I am honored to take the reins. At Apollo, we have created a differentiated model and built the best team in the business to lead within an evolving, high-growth asset management industry. I am excited by the opportunities ahead and by our strategy to continue to deliver for our clients and investors.”

Board Appointments

As part of industry-leading corporate governance enhancements underway at Apollo, including the conversion to a single class of common stock with one vote per share, Apollo previously announced an intended expansion of its Board of Directors to 15 members, two-thirds of whom are independent. In addition to appointing Jay Clayton as Chairman, Richard Emerson and Dr. Kerry Murphy Healey, will join the board as independent directors.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marc Rowan Assumes Role of CEO of Apollo Jay Clayton Named Non-Executive Chair of Board; Richard Emerson and Dr. Kerry Healey Appointed Independent DirectorsNEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin