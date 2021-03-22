Marc Rowan Assumes Role of CEO of Apollo

Jay Clayton Named Non-Executive Chair of Board; Richard Emerson and Dr. Kerry Healey Appointed Independent Directors

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced that Co-Founder Marc Rowan has formally assumed the role of CEO of Apollo, which comes as part of a planned succession process first announced in January 2021. In addition, former SEC Chairman and Apollo’s Lead Independent Director Jay Clayton has been named Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. In these roles, Rowan and Clayton succeed Apollo Founder Leon Black. Apollo has also appointed Richard Emerson and Dr. Kerry Murphy Healey as independent board directors, effective immediately.



Apollo Founder Leon Black said, “I am extremely pleased that we have filled out the two-thirds independent board with such highly-qualified, diverse individuals. In the last few months, not only did we announce a transformative merger with Athene, but also expect to report that our first quarter earnings will exceed analyst consensus in all relevant measures and that the first quarter fundraising is trending towards the high end of our $15-20b annual range. I thus view this as the ideal moment to step back and focus on my family, my wife Debra’s and my health issues, and my many other interests.”