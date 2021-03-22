 

West Mining Engages Ironmask Exploration to Conduct Airborne Survey and Sampling Programs on Its 100% Owned Junker Property in BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST MINING CORP. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce it has engaged Ironmask Exploration Services Ltd. (“Ironmask”) to conduct drone-based photogrammetry and LiDAR surveys as well as a comprehensive geochemical sampling program on its 100% owned Junker Property located in the prolific “Golden Horseshoe” district of British Columbia. This exploration program is designed to follow up on the Junker Property’s historic gold and copper anomalies.

The “Golden Horseshoe” district of British Columbia is home to multiple historic gold mines including the Kemess South Mine owned by Centerra Gold Inc. and the Lawyers Mine of Benchmark Metals Inc. Historic production at the Kemess South Mine (1998-2010) was 92 million grams gold, 4.8 million grams silver and 335 million kilograms copper from 228.7 million tonnes milled (BC Minfile 094E 094). At the Lawyers Mine (1989-1992), 5.4 million grams gold and 113 million grams silver was produced from 570,000 tonnes mined (BC Minfile 094E 066). Recent drilling by Benchmark at the Lawyers project (see News Release dated March 17, 2021) returned 52.91 metres of 5.95 g/t gold and 130.93 g/t silver and 4.47 metres of 58.72 g/t gold and 958.39 g/t silver.

Initial interest in the Junker Property was sparked by a stream sediment sample that is above the 99th percentile gold (INNA), collected as part of the BC Ministry of Mines Regional Geochemical Sampling program. Similar signatures with 98th or 99th percentile gold in stream sediment samples were returned near the historic Lawyers, Kemess and Baker Mines.

The Junker Property is over 2,100 hectares and underlain by Lower to Middle Jurassic marine sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Hazelton Group. In 2004, Stealth Minerals collected 19 rock samples and 13 silt samples for geochemical analysis (see BC Ministry of Mines Assessment Report #27637). Rock samples consisted of grabs from float and subcrop. PIMA spectroscopy analysis was done on 16 rock samples to determine alteration.

