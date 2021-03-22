U3O8 Corp. Announces Closing of C$1,000,000 Financing

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital stock of U3O8 (“ Common Share ”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (“ Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Common Share until the date which is twelve (12) months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the Warrants will expire.

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U3O8 Corp. ( NEX: UWE.H ), (“ U3O8 ” or the “ Company ) is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated January 28, 2021, February 12, 2021 and February 16, 2021, it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 6,666,668 units (“ Units ”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the “ Offering ”).

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the sale of the Units to advance the Company’s current battery commodities - uranium projects, the search for additional compelling opportunities in the resource sector, and for general working capital.

Finders’ Compensation

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to certain eligible finders’ compensation consisting of cash commissions of $66,829.01 and 445,525 compensation warrants (“Finder Warrants”). The Finder Warrants will be exercisable into Common Shares of the Company at $0.20 and will be valid for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of closing of the Offering.

Hold Period

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

About U3O8 Corp.

U3O8 Corp. is focused on exploration and development of deposits of uranium and battery commodities in South America. Battery commodities that occur with uranium resources include nickel, phosphate, vanadium and zinc. The Company’s mineral resources estimates were made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and are contained in the following deposits:

– a PEA shows that Berlin also has low-cost production potential due to revenue derived from multiple commodities. At current metal prices battery commodities (phosphate, vanadium, nickel and zinc) would generate the majority of revenues, followed by uranium, rare earths (yttrium and neodymium) and other metals that occur within the deposit; and Laguna Salada Deposit, Argentina – a PEA shows this near surface, free-digging uranium - vanadium deposit has low production-cost potential. The Company has entered into an option agreement with International Consolidated Uranium Inc. for the sale of the Laguna Salada Deposit under the terms outlined in the press release of December 14, 2020.

A PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.