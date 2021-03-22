 

U3O8 Corp. Announces Closing of C$1,000,000 Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U3O8 Corp. (NEX: UWE.H), (“U3O8” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated January 28, 2021, February 12, 2021 and February 16, 2021, it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 6,666,668 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital stock of U3O8 (“Common Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Common Share until the date which is twelve (12) months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the Warrants will expire.

Use of Proceeds
The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the sale of the Units to advance the Company’s current battery commodities - uranium projects, the search for additional compelling opportunities in the resource sector, and for general working capital.

Finders’ Compensation
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to certain eligible finders’ compensation consisting of cash commissions of $66,829.01 and 445,525 compensation warrants (“Finder Warrants”). The Finder Warrants will be exercisable into Common Shares of the Company at $0.20 and will be valid for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of closing of the Offering.

Hold Period
All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

About U3O8 Corp.
U3O8 Corp. is focused on exploration and development of deposits of uranium and battery commodities in South America. Battery commodities that occur with uranium resources include nickel, phosphate, vanadium and zinc. The Company’s mineral resources estimates were made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and are contained in the following deposits:

  • Berlin Deposit, Colombia – a PEA shows that Berlin also has low-cost production potential due to revenue derived from multiple commodities. At current metal prices battery commodities (phosphate, vanadium, nickel and zinc) would generate the majority of revenues, followed by uranium, rare earths (yttrium and neodymium) and other metals that occur within the deposit; and
  • Laguna Salada Deposit, Argentina – a PEA shows this near surface, free-digging uranium - vanadium deposit has low production-cost potential. The Company has entered into an option agreement with International Consolidated Uranium Inc. for the sale of the Laguna Salada Deposit under the terms outlined in the press release of December 14, 2020.

A PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

Seite 1 von 3
U3O8 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U3O8 Corp. Announces Closing of C$1,000,000 Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - U3O8 Corp. (NEX: UWE.H), (“U3O8” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that further to its news …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin