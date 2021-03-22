BOTS INC TAKES THE FIRST STEP TO DEVELOP AND MARKET SOLUTIONS TO PROVIDE DISTRIBUTED BLOCKCHAIN SERVICES FOR GROWING NFT MARKETPLACE

SAN JUAN, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry, announced today that it has signed an evaluation agreement with Emercoin International Development Group, a leader in solutions to provide distributed blockchain services for business and personal use.

1. emerSSH - Secure shell management system needed by every site admin

2. emerDNS - Uncensored domain name system, peering with OpenNIC

3. emerLNX- Decentralized pay-per-click advertising network.

4. emerSSL - System for password-less authentication on the world wide web.

5. InfoCard - Storage for electronic business cards for use with EMCSSL, allows digitally storing business cards as NFT token.

6. emerTTS - Trusted storage for digital timestamps on the blockchain.

7. Magnet - Distributed torrent tracker for internet file sharing.

8. emerDPO - Digital proof of ownership solution for physical or digital goods and services, including NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens platform)

9. FV - File Validator: check integrity for files received from untrusted sources- designed to validate NFT certificates

10. ENUMER - Distributed VOIP routing service, compatible with ENUM protocol.

11. Randpay - High-scalable stateless micropayment service for IoT or analogous applications applicable for the NFT marketplace.

NFT- (non-fungible token) is a data (algorithm) unit on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, video, and other creative work forms. While the digital files themselves are infinitely reproducible, the NFTs representing them are tracked on their underlying blockchains and provide buyers with proof of ownership. Blockchains such as Ethereum, Emercoin, First Bitcoin (majority-owned by BOTS Inc), and Flow each have their own token standards to define their use of NFTs.

NFTs can be used to commodify digital creations, such as digital art, video game items, and music files. However, access to any copy of the original file is not restricted to the owner of the token. The first NFTs were Ethereum-based and appeared around 2015. Increased interest in the market for NFTs has resulted in increased speculation, as some of the same investors who had previously speculated on cryptocurrencies began trading NFTs at greatly increasing volumes.