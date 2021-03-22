 

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Announces Management Changes

-- Drew LaBenne, current Chief Financial Officer, is leaving at the end of April to pursue a new opportunity outside the banking industry --

-- Jason Darby, Chief Accounting Officer, to become Interim Chief Financial Officer --

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: AMAL) (“Amalgamated” or the “Company”), today announced that Drew LaBenne, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to depart the Company to pursue a professional opportunity outside the banking industry. Mr. LaBenne plans to leave in late April 2021 and is expected to participate in the Company’s first quarter earnings call. At that time, Jason Darby, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, will become interim Chief Financial Officer.

"We want to thank Drew for his many contributions over the past six years and wish him success in his new endeavor,” said Lynne Fox, Board Chair and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. “At the same time, illustrating the depth of our management team, we are very pleased that Jason Darby has accepted the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer. Since joining Amalgamated in 2015, Jason has consistently demonstrated extraordinary leadership, impressive financial acumen and deep knowledge of every facet of Amalgamated. We are confident this will be a smooth transition.”

Mr. LaBenne added, “I want to thank the Board for the opportunity to serve as Amalgamated Bank’s Chief Financial Officer over the past six years. I am proud of the many accomplishments we have achieved together, and I leave knowing Amalgamated is in a very strong financial position with a bright future ahead. That said, I have been offered a position outside the banking sector which is a truly exceptional opportunity, and I feel now is the right time to pursue my next career challenge. I am very excited that Jason will succeed me as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Jason and I first worked together in 2007 at Capital One and have continued our working relationship for nearly 15 years. Jason is an extraordinarily skilled professional who has the full respect of the entire finance team, the Board, and the Bank’s executive leadership.”

