 

Greenlane to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Investor Conference Call

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or "the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 31st at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end in advance of the call.

DATE: Wednesday, March 31st, 2021
TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
WEBCAST: Click to access
DIAL-IN NUMBER: (833) 519-1285
CONFERENCE ID: 1881585
REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406
Available until 11:30 PM Eastern Time on April 14th, 2021

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) is a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products to smoke shops, dispensaries, and specialty retail stores, as well as direct to consumer through its online e-commerce platform, vapor.com. Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves more than 6,000 customers in over 8,000 retail locations and has over 250 employees with operations in 13 cities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. With a strong global footprint, Greenlane has been the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, who chose to leverage its strong distribution platform, unparalleled customer service, and highly efficient operations and logistics to accelerate their growth. Greenlane’s curated portfolio of house brands includes packaging innovator Pollen Gear, VIBES rolling papers, Marley Natural Accessories; K.Haring Glass Collection, Aerospaced grinders, Eyce specialty silicone smoking products, and Higher Standards, which offers both an upscale product line as well as an innovative retail experiences with flagship stores located in Chelsea Market, New York and Malibu, California.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others: comments relating to the current and future performance of the Company’s business; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business; growth in demand for the Company’s products; growth in the market for cannabis and nicotine; the Company’s marketing and commercialization efforts; and the Company’s financial outlook and expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in Greenlane's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Greenlane on the date hereof. Greenlane undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Media Contact
MATTIO Communications
Greenlane@mattio.com

Investor Contact:
Rob Kelly
Investor Relations, MATTIO Communications
Greenlane@mattio.com
1-416-992-4539


