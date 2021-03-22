 

Psychedelic Joint Venture Between Mycotopia Therapies and Natural MedTech Brings Research and Drug Development to Test Active Ingredient In Psychedelics

Partnership intends to obtain licences and permits to legally possess, supply, sell and manufacture Schedule 8 & 9 drugs (Schedule 9 is equivalent to America’s Schedule 1) in order to produce cGMP psychedelics in Australia

MIAMI, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 Global, Inc. dba Mycotopia Therapies, (OTC Pink: TWGL) (the “Company”), a company focused on psychedelic therapies, announced today it has formed PsyBioMed – Australia and entered into a letter of intent to jointly conduct clinical trials in Australia using psychedelics to treat mental illness. PsyBioMed – Australia will be a joint venture between Mycotopia Therapies and Melbourne, Victoria based psychedelic research and development company Natural MedTech. It is expected that PsyBioMed-Australia will build and develop a R&D laboratory and a manufacturing facility in Victoria using technology to be provided by Ehave, Inc. (OTC: EHVVF) to capture and analyze data.

According to data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 4.3 million Australia patients (17.1% of the Australian population) received a mental health-related prescription in 2018–19 with 70.9% (27.6 million) of those being antidepressant medications. With anti-depressant usage on the rise over the years and currently with over 3 million Australians on anti-depressants, there are hundreds of thousands of patients that meet the criteria for psychedelic assisted therapies in Australia. PsyBioMed aims to close the loop in the broken supply chain and produce Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) psychedelics in Australia, while researching various other molecules that can be translated into clinical practice.

Medically supervised, legal access to evidence-based Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy is becoming increasingly available through clinical trials for multiple conditions throughout Australia. The Australian government through the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) has allocated $15 million to fund clinical research into Ketamine, Psilocybin and MDMA Assisted therapies in order to fully ascertain the safety and impacts of these kinds of drugs compared to existing drugs. This research by the Australian government into whether psychedelic drugs are more effective than existing treatments sets the stage for large-scale clinical trials.

