Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Pipeline Progress on Display at ENDO 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today provided details of four presentations that were made at the Endocrine Society’s annual ENDO 2021 congress on the company’s product pipeline . A late-breaking e-poster and oral presentation provided details of the preclinical findings supporting the company’s development of CRN04894 and CRN04777. In addition, a summary of the previously announced ACROBAT Edge Phase 2 results as well as details of an improved tablet formulation of paltusotine were presented:

Selective Somatostatin 5 (SST5) and Somatostatin 2 (SST2) Nonpeptide Agonists Potently Suppress Glucose- and Tolbutamide-Stimulated Dynamic Insulin Secretion from Isolated Human Islets

Effects of CRN04894, a Nonpeptide Orally Bioavailable ACTH Antagonist, on Corticosterone in Rodent Models of ACTH Excess

Pharmacokinetics and Safety of an Improved Oral Formulation of Paltusotine, a Selective, Nonpeptide Somatostatin Receptor 2 (SST2) Agonist for the Treatment of Acromegaly



Safety and Efficacy of Switching Injected Peptide Long-Acting Somatostatin Receptor Ligands to Once Daily Oral Paltusotine: ACROBAT Edge Phase 2 Study

“I have never been more excited to share our data with the audience at ENDO. We believe CRN04894, which is now in Phase 1 development, represents an important advancement in the field of the endocrine stress axis. We also presented encouraging findings from our SST5 agonist program, from which we developed CRN04777. I am especially excited about this candidate, which I believe, if successfully developed and approved, has the potential to offer real benefit to kids with congenital HI and their families,” stated Scott Struthers, Ph.D., president and CEO of Crinetics. “In addition to our early-stage pipeline programs, we presented information from the Phase 2 ACROBAT Edge study and the new formulation of paltusotine to be used in our Phase 3 acromegaly program.”