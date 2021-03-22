 

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Pipeline Progress on Display at ENDO 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 12:10  |  75   |   |   

Oral and Late-breaker Presentations Selected on the Company’s ACTH Antagonist and Congenital HI Programs

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today provided details of four presentations that were made at the Endocrine Society’s annual ENDO 2021 congress on the company’s product pipeline. A late-breaking e-poster and oral presentation provided details of the preclinical findings supporting the company’s development of CRN04894 and CRN04777. In addition, a summary of the previously announced ACROBAT Edge Phase 2 results as well as details of an improved tablet formulation of paltusotine were presented:

  • Selective Somatostatin 5 (SST5) and Somatostatin 2 (SST2) Nonpeptide Agonists Potently Suppress Glucose- and Tolbutamide-Stimulated Dynamic Insulin Secretion from Isolated Human Islets
  • Effects of CRN04894, a Nonpeptide Orally Bioavailable ACTH Antagonist, on Corticosterone in Rodent Models of ACTH Excess
  • Pharmacokinetics and Safety of an Improved Oral Formulation of Paltusotine, a Selective, Nonpeptide Somatostatin Receptor 2 (SST2) Agonist for the Treatment of Acromegaly
  • Safety and Efficacy of Switching Injected Peptide Long-Acting Somatostatin Receptor Ligands to Once Daily Oral Paltusotine: ACROBAT Edge Phase 2 Study

“I have never been more excited to share our data with the audience at ENDO. We believe CRN04894, which is now in Phase 1 development, represents an important advancement in the field of the endocrine stress axis. We also presented encouraging findings from our SST5 agonist program, from which we developed CRN04777. I am especially excited about this candidate, which I believe, if successfully developed and approved, has the potential to offer real benefit to kids with congenital HI and their families,” stated Scott Struthers, Ph.D., president and CEO of Crinetics. “In addition to our early-stage pipeline programs, we presented information from the Phase 2 ACROBAT Edge study and the new formulation of paltusotine to be used in our Phase 3 acromegaly program.”

Seite 1 von 6
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Pipeline Progress on Display at ENDO 2021 Oral and Late-breaker Presentations Selected on the Company’s ACTH Antagonist and Congenital HI ProgramsSAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Showcasing Breadth of Pipeline at ENDO 2021 with Presentations on Three Clinical Programs