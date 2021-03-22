Asia Vision Network, Indonesia’s Fastest Growing OTT Media Provider, Signs Agreement to Combine with Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited

The Transaction Values the Combined Company at $573 Million Enterprise Value at an Attractive 5.8x 2022E EV/EBITDA Multiple Relative to Peers

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Vision Network (“AVN” or the “Company”), the holding company for Vision+, Indonesia’s fastest growing Over-The-Top media business and MNC Play, the 3rd largest broadband and IPTV operator in Indonesia, and Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (“Malacca Straits” or “MLAC”) (NASDAQ: MLAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company led by CEO Kenneth Ng, announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. The transaction implies a pro-forma enterprise value of $573 million. AVN will continue after the business combination as a new Indonesian US-listed holding company and is expected to trade on NASDAQ. The transaction is expected to close in late Q2 or early Q3 2021.

