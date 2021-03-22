Centennial Resource Development to Participate in Simmons Energy Conference

DENVER, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt R. Garrison, Chief Operating Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Simmons Energy Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The presentation materials used at the conference will be available on Centennial’s website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab on or before March 23, 2021.



About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.