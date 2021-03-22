 

Cybin Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for its Fast-Dissolve Formulation of Novel, Deuterated Tryptamine (CYB003)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 12:15  |  91   |   |   

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that it has signed a drug development agreement with Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005181/en/

Cybin will be applying Catalent’s proprietary Zydis orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology for the delivery of our novel deuterated tryptamine (CYB003), a potential therapy for treatment-resistant psychiatric disorders.

Zydis technology creates a freeze-dried tablet that disperses almost instantly in the mouth without water and is recognized as one of the world’s best-performing ODTs. Delivering CYB003 in such a dose form could have significant benefits, as an ODT would allow pre-gastric delivery and prevent first pass metabolism, potentially improving the pharmacokinetic profile of the drug. The project is due to commence in April 2021 and will involve initial feasibility studies being conducted for the manufacturing and analytical testing of ODT doses containing varying quantities of CYB003, alongside different excipients.

Catalent’s 250,000 sq. ft. site in Swindon, U.K. houses the company’s Zydis development and manufacturing operation, which produces over one billion ODTs annually.

Jonathan Arnold, President of Oral and Specialty Delivery at Catalent, commented, “We look forward to working with Cybin to potentially develop a novel and fast-acting therapy for treatment-resistant psychiatric disorders. The Zydis platform is an ideal technology to leverage for this type of drug formulation, as pre-gastric absorption is crucial for efficacy.”

Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s CEO, added, “We are excited to partner with the team at Catalent with the aim of developing fast-acting, shorter-duration formulations of CYB003, recently acquired as part of our acquisition of Adelia Therapeutics. Our focus on reducing the need for health system resources, such as in-clinic therapist time, is an important part of our goal to create scalable, more accessible treatments for mental health disorders.”

Seite 1 von 4
Cybin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cybin Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for its Fast-Dissolve Formulation of Novel, Deuterated Tryptamine (CYB003) Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that it has signed a drug development agreement with Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) the leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to ...
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Cybin Progresses Two Psychedelic Investigational New Drug (“IND”) Candidates and Announces Completion of Its 20th Pre-Clinical Study
16.03.21
Cybin to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
15.03.21
Cybin to Present at the M Vest and Maxim Group 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
10.03.21
Cybin to Present at the Stifel GMP Healthcare Conference – Healthcare Psychedelics: Addressing the Global Mental Health Crisis
09.03.21
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
08.03.21
Cybin Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market on March 8, 2021