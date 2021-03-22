 

Nordic Nanovector ASA - Resolution to increase the share capital in connection with the repair offering and terms of the repair offering

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 12:34  |  66   |   |   

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia

THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN

OSLO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") published on 23 February 2021 regarding the successfully completed private placement raising approximately NOK 361 million in gross proceeds by issuance of 15,878,122 new shares (the "Private Placement"), as well as the stock exchange announcement published on the same day with key information about the contemplated repair offering of up to 2,699,280 additional new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, at a subscription price of NOK 22.75 per share (the "Repair Offering").

Reference is further made to the extraordinary general meeting in the Company held on 22 March 2021, resolving to grant an authorisation to the Company's Board of Directors to carry out the Repair Offering. Pursuant to the authorisation, the Company's Board of Directors has today resolved to increase the share capital by minimum NOK 0.20 and maximum NOK 539,856, by issuance of minimum 1 and maximum 2,699,280 new shares (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 22.75 in connection with the Repair Offering.

Key terms of the Repair Offering:

* The Company's existing shareholders as of 23 February 2021 (as registered in the Norwegian Central Depository (VPS) on 25 February 2021) who (i) were not allocated shares in the Private Placement, and (ii) who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"), will be granted non-transferable subscription rights that give a preferential right to subscribe for and be allocated Offer Shares. The shareholders' preferential right to subscribe for the Offer Shares will thus be deviated from.

