SL Green Announces COVID Testing Sites Across Entire NYC Portfolio

“Returning workers to the office is critical to New York City’s recovery, which is why our entire SL Green team has been safely 100% back in the office since June and all of our office buildings have remained open and accessible to our tenants through the pandemic,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SL Green . “With spring approaching and the vaccination process well underway, we are implementing this innovative new testing program to make it easier for companies to return to work and expedite the recovery we know is coming. We look forward to seeing our tenants back in greater numbers in the coming months.”

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced the launch of the first portfolio-wide COVID testing initiative in New York City. Working with New York State and City, SL Green has identified at least 21 locations, representing more than 200,000 square feet of space that SL Green is making available, free of charge, for use as temporary testing centers.

SL Green has contracted leading testing provider, Mobile Health, for its testing locations and has negotiated preferred testing rates for all tenants within the SL Green family. All of SL Green’s nearly 900 tenants will be able to receive testing beginning April 8 as an additional measure to instill confidence in the safety of returning to offices.

Since the start of the pandemic, SL Green has consistently been at the forefront of workplace safety and wellness, leading the way in identifying and implementing technologies, policies and procedures to ensure that its buildings have remained safely open and accessible. Last year, SL Green launched its “SL Green Forward” initiative, promoting a high degree of safety, cleanliness, and wellness for tenants.

“New York City has the most talented, skilled workforce in the world and great New York companies like SL Green are setting the tempo on getting folks back in the building, safely,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Workplaces can be safe when we take the right precautions and follow the data and science to bring people back. That’s what a recovery for all of us is all about.”

“It is critical to have private sector partners support our efforts to bring back New York’s economy,” said Eric Gertler, Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate of Empire State Development. “We are grateful to SL Green’s participation in our rapid testing initiative, which reflects the company’s commitment to the health and safety of its workers, tenants and New York City.”

“For 37 years Mobile Health has been the leading occupational health provider to New Yorkers. We are proud to partner with SL Green to bring testing to their offices and help to keep workers safe and businesses productive,” said Andrew Shulman, CEO of Mobile Health. “This is a bold commitment by SL Green to support the infrastructure needed for this important initiative.”

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Mobile Health has been a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider for more than 37 years. Mobile Health’s scalable, customizable and mobile employee health screening solutions provide employers with a healthier, safer and more productive workforce. Mobile Health offers OSHA-compliant health screening solutions for every business type and size. Our on-site and in-clinic solutions give confidence that your team is protected and your business is compliant with state and federal health regulations. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

