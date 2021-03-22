Pitney Bowes Announces Early Results of Tender Offers

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) (the “Company” or “Pitney Bowes”) announced today the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on March 19, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”) for its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offers,” and each offer to purchase a series of notes individually, a “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to $375,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount”) of the outstanding notes of the Company as set forth in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”) tendered from each holder (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”) of the applicable Notes. Terms used but not defined herein have the meaning ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase, dated March 8, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

In addition, Pitney Bowes announced today that it has amended the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers to extend the deadline for receiving the applicable Early Tender Premium (as defined below) with respect to the 4.625% Notes due 2024 (the “4.625% Notes”) as specified in the table below through 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 2, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Pitney Bowes (the “Expiration Time”). Accordingly, Holders who validly tender 4.625% Notes at any time prior to the Expiration Time will now receive the applicable Total Consideration (as defined below) set forth in the table below (which includes the applicable Early Tender Premium) for such 4.625% Notes accepted for purchase. Furthermore, Pitney Bowes announced today that it has (i) increased the maximum aggregate principal amount of 4.700% Notes due 2023 (the “4.700% Notes”) that it will accept for purchase from an aggregate principal amount of $125,000,000 of 4.700% Notes to an aggregate principal amount of $180,000,000 of 4.700% Notes and (ii) increased the maximum aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Notes due 2022 (the “3.875% Notes”) that it will accept for purchase from an aggregate principal amount of $25,000,000 of 3.875% Notes to an aggregate principal amount of $80,000,000 of 3.875% Notes. Subject to these amendments to the Tender Offers, the Tender Offers are being made upon and are subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.