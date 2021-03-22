 

Pitney Bowes Announces Early Results of Tender Offers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 12:30  |  60   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) (the “Company” or “Pitney Bowes”) announced today the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on March 19, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”) for its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offers,” and each offer to purchase a series of notes individually, a “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to $375,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount”) of the outstanding notes of the Company as set forth in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”) tendered from each holder (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”) of the applicable Notes. Terms used but not defined herein have the meaning ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase, dated March 8, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

In addition, Pitney Bowes announced today that it has amended the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers to extend the deadline for receiving the applicable Early Tender Premium (as defined below) with respect to the 4.625% Notes due 2024 (the “4.625% Notes”) as specified in the table below through 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 2, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Pitney Bowes (the “Expiration Time”). Accordingly, Holders who validly tender 4.625% Notes at any time prior to the Expiration Time will now receive the applicable Total Consideration (as defined below) set forth in the table below (which includes the applicable Early Tender Premium) for such 4.625% Notes accepted for purchase. Furthermore, Pitney Bowes announced today that it has (i) increased the maximum aggregate principal amount of 4.700% Notes due 2023 (the “4.700% Notes”) that it will accept for purchase from an aggregate principal amount of $125,000,000 of 4.700% Notes to an aggregate principal amount of $180,000,000 of 4.700% Notes and (ii) increased the maximum aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Notes due 2022 (the “3.875% Notes”) that it will accept for purchase from an aggregate principal amount of $25,000,000 of 3.875% Notes to an aggregate principal amount of $80,000,000 of 3.875% Notes. Subject to these amendments to the Tender Offers, the Tender Offers are being made upon and are subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Seite 1 von 5
Pitney Bowes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes Announces Early Results of Tender Offers Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) (the “Company” or “Pitney Bowes”) announced today the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on March 19, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”) for its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to ...
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
Pitney Bowes Inc. Prices Senior Unsecured Notes and Obtains Commitments to Amend and Refinance Credit Facilities
09.03.21
Pitney Bowes Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
08.03.21
Pitney Bowes Announces Cash Tender Offers