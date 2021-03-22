 

Terns Announces Initiation of Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of TERN-501, its THR-Beta Agonist in Development for the Treatment of NASH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 12:35  |  57   |   |   

-TERN-501 is designed to have high metabolic stability, enhanced liver distribution and high selectivity for THR-β-

-Top-line data expected in the second half of 2021-

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced the initiation of dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating TERN-501, a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist with high metabolic stability, enhanced liver distribution and greater selectivity for THR-β when compared with other THR-β agonists in development. Terns expects to report initial top-line data from the trial in the second half of 2021.

“We are excited to initiate the first-in-human study of TERN-501 and are proud of the hard work our team has done to advance three NASH programs of different therapeutic classes into clinical development. We believe each of our single-agent programs has improved upon a validated mechanism of action for the treatment of NASH,” said Erin Quirk, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of Terns. “It has always been our goal to rapidly advance monotherapy candidates with high potential to be used in combination regimens. Furthermore, initiating first-in-human dosing of TERN-501 advances Terns closer to our goal of starting a Phase 2a clinical proof-of-concept trial evaluating a combination of TERN-101, our liver-distributed farnesoid X receptor agonist currently in Phase 2a development, and TERN-501 in the first half of 2022.”

This Phase 1 clinical trial is being conducted in the United States and is expected to enroll approximately 90 healthy participants. The trial is designed to incorporate both single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose cohorts in which the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of TERN-501 will be assessed, as well as pharmacodynamic biomarkers such as sex hormone binding globulin and serum lipid levels that could serve as an early marker of THR-β target engagement.

About TERN-501
TERN-501 is a thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist with high metabolic stability, enhanced liver distribution and greater selectivity for THR-β compared to other THR-β agonists in development. Agonism of THR-β increases fatty acid metabolism via mitochondrial oxidation and affects cholesterol synthesis and metabolism. As a result, THR-β stimulation has the ability to reduce hepatic steatosis and improve serum lipid parameters including LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. In vivo NASH studies in a rodent model have demonstrated that low-doses of TERN-501 achieved complete resolution of steatosis and reductions in serum lipids, hepatic inflammation and fibrosis. TERN-501 has high liver distribution and is 23-fold more selective for THR-β than for THR-α activation in a cell free assay, thereby minimizing the risk of cardiotoxicity and other off-target effects associated with non-selective THR stimulation. Finally, TERN-501 has been designed to be metabolically stable and is therefore expected to have little pharmacokinetic variability and a low clinical dose, making it an attractive candidate for use in fixed-dose combinations for NASH treatment.

Seite 1 von 3
Terns Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terns Announces Initiation of Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of TERN-501, its THR-Beta Agonist in Development for the Treatment of NASH -TERN-501 is designed to have high metabolic stability, enhanced liver distribution and high selectivity for THR-β- -Top-line data expected in the second half of 2021- FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Terns Pharmaceuticals, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Terns to Present on VAP-1 and FXR at NASH-TAG Conference 2021
23.02.21
Terns to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference