Abeona Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Michael Amoroso as Chief Executive Officer
CEO appointment provides continuity and reflects company’s demonstrated strong operational performance
NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that Michael Amoroso,
Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and principal executive officer at Abeona, has been promoted to President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the company’s Board
of Directors, effective immediately.
“Michael’s promotion to CEO reflects his unwavering commitment and outstanding operational leadership during a period of important transition for the company, and the Board fully supports him and the Abeona senior management team,” said Steven H. Rouhandeh, Chairman of Abeona’s Board of Directors. “Under Michael’s stewardship, Abeona has remained focused on the strategy of providing our novel gene and cell therapies to patients who currently have no approved treatment options, delivering on meaningful milestones across our three clinical development programs during the last six months.”
Most recently, Mr. Amoroso has been responsible for overseeing the operational management of Abeona, including research and clinical development, regulatory, medical, commercial, corporate affairs and business development as COO and principal executive officer. Mr. Amoroso joined Abeona in 2020, bringing extensive experience in leading teams across clinical development, regulatory and medical affairs, corporate affairs, and commercial, both in the U.S and globally, with direct operational experience in major world markets. For 20 years, he has led and been part of teams responsible for launches and delivering profit and loss results for major biopharmaceutical products across most therapeutic areas. Mr. Amoroso has worked with companies in the small molecule, biologic, and cell and gene therapy spaces, with his deepest areas of expertise in rare oncological diseases.
Prior to joining Abeona, Mr. Amoroso held various senior level executive positions at leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Kite, Eisai Inc., Celgene Corporation (now a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company), and began his biopharmaceutical career at Aventis (now Sanofi). Mr. Amoroso earned his Executive M.B.A. in Management from the Stern School of Business, New York University, and his B.A. in Biological Sciences, summa cum laude, from Rider University.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare