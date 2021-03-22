Abeona Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Michael Amoroso as Chief Executive Officer

CEO appointment provides continuity and reflects company’s demonstrated strong operational performance

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that Michael Amoroso, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and principal executive officer at Abeona, has been promoted to President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.



“Michael’s promotion to CEO reflects his unwavering commitment and outstanding operational leadership during a period of important transition for the company, and the Board fully supports him and the Abeona senior management team,” said Steven H. Rouhandeh, Chairman of Abeona’s Board of Directors. “Under Michael’s stewardship, Abeona has remained focused on the strategy of providing our novel gene and cell therapies to patients who currently have no approved treatment options, delivering on meaningful milestones across our three clinical development programs during the last six months.”