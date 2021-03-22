Revival Gold to Drill 5,000 Meters, Commence Engineering and Environmental Work

5,000 meters of exploration, infill, and engineering drilling . Drilling to commence in May on the Joss high-grade target. A second rig is expected to start drilling in June on the Haidee oxide target;

Wood has been appointed to commence an updated Mineral Resource estimate incorporating 2020 and 2021 drilling, targeted for completion in Q1 2022;

SGS Canada Inc.'s Lakefield Lab has been selected to conduct column leach and other metallurgical test work under the direction of Wood; and

KC Harvey Environmental, LLC has been appointed to initiate supplemental baseline environmental studies with team member Opal Adams serving in an ongoing capacity as the Company's Permitting Specialist.

In addition, Revival Gold is

Undertaking a detailed evaluation of oxidized, near-surface mineralization in historical reverse circulation drill holes in the Romans Trench target area, located approximately three kilometres south-east of the Haidee target area. Drill intercepts include 1.90 g/t gold over 21 meters and 1.95 g/t gold over 18 meters ; and,

Assessing potential new exploration opportunities on cross-fault structures with ongoing computer modeling and artificial intelligence applications by Mira Geoscience Ltd., field mapping and reconnaissance.

“Following up on last year’s successful Preliminary Economic Assessment and exciting high-grade drilling results at Joss, this year’s activities will focus on critical path field work for the potential restart of heap leach gold production from existing infrastructure at Beartrack-Arnett. Meanwhile, we will continue to drill to build on the quality and quantity of the project’s already impressive mineral endowment. Revival Gold’s 2021 work plan will set the foundation for an early 2022 mineral resource update, a Pre-Feasibility Study, and a late 2022 potential decision to proceed with the first phase restart of gold production at Beartrack-Arnett,” said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.