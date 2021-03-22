Gold X Updates Toroparu High Grade Geologic Model

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold X Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GLDX, OTCQX: GLDXF) (“Gold X” or the “Company”) Paul Matysek, CEO of Gold X, announced today additional insight on the Company’s updated Toroparu geologic model following the February 23rd, 2021 announcement of drill results from its Phase 1 10,166-meter (m) diamond drill program.



The geologic model is part of an ongoing project optimization that includes the discovery of continuous high-grade gold bearing structures extending for at least 3 kilometers in strike and at least 450 meters in depth at its 100% owned Toroparu Gold Project in Western Guyana.