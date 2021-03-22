 

Gold X Updates Toroparu High Grade Geologic Model

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold X Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GLDX, OTCQX: GLDXF) (“Gold X” or the “Company”) Paul Matysek, CEO of Gold X, announced today additional insight on the Company’s updated Toroparu geologic model following the February 23rd, 2021 announcement of drill results from its Phase 1 10,166-meter (m) diamond drill program.

The geologic model is part of an ongoing project optimization that includes the discovery of continuous high-grade gold bearing structures extending for at least 3 kilometers in strike and at least 450 meters in depth at its 100% owned Toroparu Gold Project in Western Guyana.

Highlights

  • Modelling of 2020 drill results has identified high-grade pipe structures at the intersections of newly identified east-west oriented sub-vertical structures and the previously disclosed1 northwest – southeast oriented structures over the extent of the 3 km strike-length of the Toroparu Main and NW Zones. (Fig. 1, 2).

  • These high-grade structural pipes occur in a repetitive pattern across the gold mineralized Toroparu Trend (Fig. 3, 4) significantly increasing the possibility that Toroparu is amenable to shallow bulk and selective underground mining methods2.

  • The high-grade mineralized pipes, range in grade from ~5 g/t to more than 20 g/t of gold over potentially mineable widths, often surrounded by a lower grade (~0.5-5.0 gpt Au) halo of mineralized material. Drilling to date has shown the higher-grade structures demonstrate continuity up to 100 meters vertically (Fig. 5).

Paul Matysek, CEO notes, “The updated geologic modelling presented by our partners at High Power Exploration and Nordmin greatly expand our understanding of the structural controls of high-grade gold mineralization at Toroparu. The identification of high grade zones (“jewelry boxes”) at the intersection of repeating sub-vertical structures solidifies our belief that significant additional gold mineralization exists outside of the historical open pit boundaries and that the resource may be amenable to underground mining methods. We continue to expand upon these results with our on-going 10,000-meter Phase 2 diamond drill program and intend to update the mineral resource estimate for the project in due course.”

Zeit
15.03.21
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin American-Focused Gold Producer
23.02.21
Gold X Confirms High-Grade Gold Structures at Toroparu - Initiates 10,000 M Phase 2 Drill Program

Zeit
19.03.21
406
Was soll man von dieser Aktie halten? Sandspring Resources
17.03.21
7
Gold X, Übernahme durch GCM?