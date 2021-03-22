Translate Bio Appoints Dr. Rand Sutherland as President

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, today announced that Rand Sutherland, MD, MPH, has been appointed President effective March 22, 2021, Dr. Sutherland's first day of employment. Dr. Sutherland brings 20 years of combined industry, medical and academic expertise in pulmonary and rare diseases to this role. His most recent industry experience includes strategic and operational direction of Global Medical Affairs at Sanofi Genzyme, where he led the teams focused on medical evidence generation and engagement across the unit’s specialty care therapeutic areas. While in academia, he served as Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at National Jewish Health, directing clinical and research efforts focused on improving care for patients with a wide range of rare and complicated pulmonary diseases.

As President of Translate Bio, Dr. Sutherland will be responsible for research and development, corporate development and program management, including portfolio and pipeline strategy with a focus on prioritizing and optimizing the Company’s R&D opportunities while evaluating corporate and business development prospects.

“Rand’s deep clinical knowledge and expertise coupled with his corporate strategy leadership across various pulmonary and rare diseases will be instrumental as we continue to advance our pipeline of mRNA therapeutics,” said Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer of Translate Bio. “Rand will be an integral part of the leadership team as we continue to grow the company and advance and broaden our pipeline opportunities. I am excited to welcome Rand to Translate Bio as we work toward our goal of developing transformative mRNA medicines for patients.”

“I am excited to join Translate Bio, and to work closely with the entire team to help build on the pioneering work to develop a new class of mRNA medicines,” said Dr. Sutherland. “It has always been my goal as a physician and in industry to advance novel medicines with potentially significant impact, and I believe the platform has great potential to help patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases.”