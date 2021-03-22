With a Global Presence, Beryllus Capital Will Serve as a Strategic Advisor to Some of the World's Most Prominent Families

Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group New York, 03/22/2021 / 07:45, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Focus Financial Partners

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it launched Beryllus Capital in a joint venture with the Hinduja Group, one of the world's leading, diversified conglomerates with businesses spanning 11 industry sectors across 38 countries.

Beryllus Capital is a multi-family office that will cater to some of the most prominent families in the world through offices in London, Geneva and Singapore. The firm will provide advice and integrated strategies for managing its clients' investments, philanthropic endeavors and legacies. Its services will include investment management, investment banking and real estate advisory. With distinctive client relationships and a global presence, the firm will create access to diverse investment opportunities across public and private markets. Through its family office, Beryllus Capital's deep connection with its clients will extend to managing the complexities of their personal and professional lives.

Founded by four well-known senior wealth advisors who recognize the value of an independent, global, open-architecture approach, Beryllus Capital will be led by Amit Kotha, a founder and veteran senior wealth advisor based in London. Kotha previously held leadership positions at a global banking and wealth management institution in the U.K., most recently as a Managing Director of that firm's Enterprise Strategic Clients business, advising ultra-high net worth families in the U.K., Middle East and South East Asia.

"We are partnering with great optimism on Beryllus Capital with Focus Financial Partners," said G.P. Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group. "This is an important strategic alliance. Beryllus Capital will address the bespoke needs of ultra-high net worth families on a global scale, with outstanding professional and governance standards."