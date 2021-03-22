Ancora Releases Q&As With its Four Director Candidates Standing for Election at Blucora’s Upcoming Annual Meeting
Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.4% of the outstanding common stock of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) (“Blucora” or the “Company”), today sent a letter to stockholders that introduces the candid views of its four highly-qualified director candidates: Frederick D. DiSanto, Cindy Schulze Flynn, Robert D. MacKinlay and Kimberly Smith Spacek.
As a reminder, Ancora is seeking to elect Mr. DiSanto, Ms. Schulze Flynn, Mr. MacKinlay and Ms. Smith Spacek to Blucora’s ten-member Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 26, 2021. Ancora urges Blucora’s stockholders and stakeholders to visit www.ABetterBlucora.com to obtain important information, including instructions for how to vote on the WHITE Proxy Card to elect our four-member slate. If you have already voted a blue proxy card from Blucora, a later-dated vote on the WHITE Proxy Card will revoke that vote.
About Ancora
Ancora Holdings, Inc. is an employee owned, Cleveland, Ohio based holding company which wholly owns four separate and distinct SEC Registered Investment Advisers and a broker dealer. Ancora Advisors LLC specializes in customized portfolio management for individual investors, high net worth investors, investment companies (mutual funds), and institutions such as pension/profit sharing plans, corporations, charitable & “Not-for Profit” organizations, and unions. Ancora Family Wealth Advisors, LLC is a leading, regional investment and wealth advisor managing assets on behalf families and high net-worth individuals. Ancora Alternatives LLC specializes in pooled investments (hedge funds/investment limited partnerships). Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors, Inc. specializes in providing non-discretionary investment guidance for small and midsize employer sponsored retirement plans. Inverness Securities, LLC is a FINRA registered Broker Dealer.
