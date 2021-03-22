 Ancora Releases Q&As With its Four Director Candidates Standing for Election at Blucora’s Upcoming Annual Meeting

Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.4% of the outstanding common stock of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) (“Blucora” or the “Company”), today sent a letter to stockholders that introduces the candid views of its four highly-qualified director candidates: Frederick D. DiSanto, Cindy Schulze Flynn, Robert D. MacKinlay and Kimberly Smith Spacek.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005405/en/