Trailbreaker Resources Announces Staking of the Swan Property, Formation of the Atsutla Gold Project, and Plans for 2021 Exploration

The Swan property covers a historically drilled molybdenum porphyry prospect that has never been assayed for gold. It is situated just 20 km northeast of the recent high-grade gold discoveries at Trailbreaker’s Willie Jack property. Together, the Willie Jack and Swan properties form the 100%-owned Atsutla Gold Project , covering over 14,000 hectares of ground. The project, named after the Atsutla mountain range, is located 70 km south of the Yukon-BC border and 130 km northwest of Dease Lake, BC.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (Trailbreaker) is pleased to announce the recent staking of the Swan property in northwestern British Columbia (BC) and its inclusion in the newly formed Atsutla Gold Project.

Willie Jack

In March of 2020, the Trailbreaker team generated the Willie Jack target and conducted a first pass reconnaissance program. The program lead to the discovery of widespread gold mineralization across 6 kilometres with rock grab samples assaying up to 164 g/t (4.78 oz/ton) gold (Au) and soils sample results exceeding 800 ppb (0.8 g/t) Au (see Willie Jack news released dated October 19th, 2020). Rock grab samples also returned assays up to 257 g/t silver (Ag) and 1.7 % copper (Cu). The mineralization discovered to date is related to the Mesozoic intrusive batholiths that comprise the Atsutla mountain range, and shares characteristics of both Cu-Au porphyry-type and intrusion-related gold deposits.

Swan

Due to the success of the first pass results at the Willie Jack property, Trailbreaker generated and staked the Swan property which covers almost 4,300 hectares. The Swan property is 100%-owned by Trailbreaker, with no underlying payments or royalties. The Swan property overlies the regional scale Teslin-Thibert strike-slip fault system that extends over 700 km across the Yukon Territory and BC and marks the boundary between the Quesnel and Cache Creek terranes.

The Swan claims cover a historical molybdenum (Mo) porphyry prospect that was discovered in the late 1960s and periodically explored during the past 50 years. Despite more than 500 soil and rock surface samples and almost 1,000 meters of shallow diamond drilling, no geochemical analysis for gold was ever completed. Historical geological mapping and drill hole logs have shown a complex intrusive system with widespread quartz-feldspar porphyritic monzonite cut by a variety of felsic and mafic dikes. Molybdenite-pyrite mineralization is closely associated with sheeted quartz veins, quartz stockwork and breccia zones. The historical drilling at Swan intersected broad, low to mid-grade molybdenite mineralization, returning up to 0.06% Mo over 73m, including 0.97% Mo over 19m, as well as several significant silver intercepts including >26 g/t Ag over 3 meters.