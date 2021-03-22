Doré Copper Consolidates and Options the High-Grade Norbeau Gold Properties in the Chibougamau Mining Camp, Quebec     

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the " Corporation " or " Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into option agreements (the "Option Agreements") to acquire a 100% interest in the former producing Norbeau gold mine property and the contiguous Beaurox property, a major land position totaling approximately 1,400 hectares (the “Properties”), located 15 kilometers by road north from the Corporation’s Copper Rand mill in the Chibougamau mining camp in northwestern Québec, Canada (Figure 1). All dollar amounts are stated in Canadian Dollars.

Cash payments totaling $465,000 over three years ($135,000 over the first year)

Issuance of common shares in the Corporation (“Shares”) totaling $675,000 equivalent over three years

Cash payments totaling $175,000 and issuance of a further $950,000 equivalent in Shares upon meeting certain technical milestones

Spending commitments of $800,000 over 30 months

Norbeau mine historical gold production of approximately 160,000 ounces (380,000 tonnes at 13.77 g/t) from 1965 to 1969; Lac Minerals sunk a 780-foot (238 meters) shaft eventually deepened to 1,580 feet (482 metres)

On the Beaurox property to the east, trenching and limited shallow drilling identified additional veins (not mined) with intercepts of 4.1 g/t Au over 6 meters and 4.8 g/t Au over 2.8 meters at the Sharpe Vein and 10.8 g/t Au over 2 meters and 2.4 g/t over 14 meters at the New Vein (composite values)

2019 trenching at the New Vein encountered visible gold (Figure 2)

No drilling or exploration on the Properties since the late 1980’s



Ernest Mast, President and CEO, commented, “The Properties provide an opportunity to further consolidate our position in the Chibougamau mining camp with high-grade copper and gold assets and build on our strategy to create a near-term, profitable hub-and-spoke operation with our centralized 2,700 tpd mill. The high-grade gold historically mined at Norbeau with limited and no modern exploration since the 1980s provides a unique low-cost exploration opportunity, particularly to the east of the Norbeau mine with the Sharpe and New Veins.”