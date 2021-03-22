 

Doré Copper Consolidates and Options the High-Grade Norbeau Gold Properties in the Chibougamau Mining Camp, Quebec     

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 12:45  |  49   |   |   

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into option agreements (the "Option Agreements") to acquire a 100% interest in the former producing Norbeau gold mine property and the contiguous Beaurox property, a major land position totaling approximately 1,400 hectares (the “Properties”), located 15 kilometers by road north from the Corporation’s Copper Rand mill in the Chibougamau mining camp in northwestern Québec, Canada (Figure 1). All dollar amounts are stated in Canadian Dollars.

Highlights

  • Cash payments totaling $465,000 over three years ($135,000 over the first year)
  • Issuance of common shares in the Corporation (“Shares”) totaling $675,000 equivalent over three years
  • Cash payments totaling $175,000 and issuance of a further $950,000 equivalent in Shares upon meeting certain technical milestones
  • Spending commitments of $800,000 over 30 months
  • Norbeau mine historical gold production of approximately 160,000 ounces (380,000 tonnes at 13.77 g/t) from 1965 to 1969; Lac Minerals sunk a 780-foot (238 meters) shaft eventually deepened to 1,580 feet (482 metres)
  • On the Beaurox property to the east, trenching and limited shallow drilling identified additional veins (not mined) with intercepts of 4.1 g/t Au over 6 meters and 4.8 g/t Au over 2.8 meters at the Sharpe Vein and 10.8 g/t Au over 2 meters and 2.4 g/t over 14 meters at the New Vein (composite values)
  • Limited or no drilling below 150-200 meters on both the Sharpe Vein and New Vein
  • 2019 trenching at the New Vein encountered visible gold (Figure 2)
  • No drilling or exploration on the Properties since the late 1980’s

Ernest Mast, President and CEO, commented, “The Properties provide an opportunity to further consolidate our position in the Chibougamau mining camp with high-grade copper and gold assets and build on our strategy to create a near-term, profitable hub-and-spoke operation with our centralized 2,700 tpd mill. The high-grade gold historically mined at Norbeau with limited and no modern exploration since the 1980s provides a unique low-cost exploration opportunity, particularly to the east of the Norbeau mine with the Sharpe and New Veins.”

Seite 1 von 6
Dore Copper Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Doré Copper Consolidates and Options the High-Grade Norbeau Gold Properties in the Chibougamau Mining Camp, Quebec      TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into option agreements (the "Option Agreements") to acquire a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:10 Uhr
Doré Copper konsolidiert und optiert die hochgradigen Norbeau Goldkonzessionsgebiete im Bergbaugebiet Chibougamau (Quebec)
05.03.21
Doré Copper meldet Vorbereitungspläne für Entwässerung von ehemaliger Goldmine Joe Mann und Kupfer-Gold-Mine Cedar Bay
05.03.21
Doré Copper Announces its Preparation Plans to Dewater the Former Joe Mann Gold Mine and Cedar Bay Copper-Gold Mine