Goliath Resources Limited Common Shares Now DTC Eligible

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Goliath‘s common shares are now fully DTC eligible and are tradeable in the United States under the ticker symbol “GOTRF” on the OTCQB Venture Market. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers enabling the Company’s common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

The Company has granted stock options for a total of 755,000 common shares of the Company to consultants of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at CDN $0.90 each, which is above the closing price on March 19, 2021, and will all expire on March 19, 2026. All stock options are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada.

