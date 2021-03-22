VERUS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS 60% INCREASE IN ANNUAL REVENUE

Gaithersburg, MD, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS) reported financial results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. In conjunction with this release, the Company is also providing additional details on significant business developments subsequent to the quarter’s end.

Revenue set a record of $21.7 million during fiscal year 2020, compared to $13.6 million of revenue reported during fiscal year 2019, representing a 60% year-over-year increase;

Fiscal Q4 2020 revenue totaled $4.8 million, nearly identical to the $4.7 million reported during fiscal Q4 2019;

Gross profit margin was 12.3% for fiscal Q4 2020, lower than historical averages due to the business transitions taking place during the quarter;

Operating expenses of $1.2 million were flat compared to the prior quarter (Q3/2020) and 64% lower than fiscal Q4 2019, primarily due to the completion of the former CEO’s stock-based compensation program;

Operating loss of $0.6 million was 77% lower than the $2.6 million reported in fiscal Q4 2019;

Net loss was $4.5 million, which was impacted by an aggregate of $3.9 million of non-cash expenses; and

Stockholders’ equity achieved a new record at $1.4 million, which is significantly higher than the $0.9 million stockholders’ deficit reported at fiscal year-end October 31, 2019.

For fiscal year 2020, the Company posted a 60% increase in annual revenue, with the majority of this increase coming from the international food business. Due to the divestment and discontinuation of business units that were operational during fiscal year 2020, Verus expects to realize significant reductions in operating costs for the remainder of 2021, with the full impact of these reductions beginning in Q2 of fiscal year 2021.

“We are changing the business model at Verus away from the capital-intensive product development that required significant funding and many quarters to reach profitability,” explained Verus CEO Andy Dhruv. “We have now exited the business units that fit that historical profile and have simplified our operations into two core categories: international food and CBD products. During fiscal year 2021, we plan to add a third category, with selective distribution of third-party products where the margins make sense. We’ve been in cost-reduction mode for a number of months, which investors will see in future quarters. We believe that this combination of high margin, quick turnaround products and reduced operating and inventory costs will better position us to become profitable on an ongoing basis. The next step in our plan is to reestablish revenue growth, so that will be a primary goal for the remainder of the year.”