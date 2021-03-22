 

DGAP-News Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.03.2021, 13:05  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Takeover
Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million

22.03.2021 / 13:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million
Creating a new mobile media powerhouse offering the largest, independent growth platform for app publishers, performance marketers and top global brands

Highlights

- Digital Turbine to acquire a more than 90% interest in Fyber from current major shareholder Tennor Holding B.V.

- $600 million valuation for 100% Fyber shares, net of the Company's debt

- $400 million payable in shares of Digital Turbine and $150 million in cash, additional earn-out payment of up to $50 million payable in shares of Digital Turbine

- Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, expected to close in Q2 2021 and is supported by Fyber's executive board and supervisory board

- After this initial transaction, Digital Turbine will launch a mandatory takeover offer for all outstanding Fyber shares, intending to acquire full ownership

- Fyber entered into a support agreement with Digital Turbine, outlining the shared vision and joined growth plan

- Fyber is joining forces with a distinguished leader in their space; the Company will benefit from synergies with Digital Turbine's recent acquisitions of AdColony and Appreciate, as well as its strategic relationships with mobile carriers and OEMs that power its vast scale of more than half a billion mobile devices that contain Digital Turbine's proprietary technology for app and content discovery

- With this acquisition, Digital Turbine doubles down on its vertical integration strategy, underlining the company's strategy to provide comprehensive media and advertising solutions for its carrier and OEM partners while enriching the mobile experience for end users through native on-device discovery

- Together, the combined companies offer the largest independent growth platform for mobile app developers to expand their business, leveraged by top global telecom companies to power their on-device experiences

Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million

