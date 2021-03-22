Biocept to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on March 29, 2021

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that it will release financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, March 29, 2021. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community to discuss the results and answer questions at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time).

Monday, March 29, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Pre-Registration: Participants can pre-register for the conference call here.

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Dial In: Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference call by dialing the following and requesting the Biocept call:

U.S. Callers: 855-656-0927

Canadian Callers: 855-669-9657

Other International Callers: 412-902-4109

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://ir.biocept.com/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, (855) 669-9658 for Canadian callers, or (412) 317-0088 for other international callers, and entering the replay access code 10152872.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept is developing and commercializing cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assays that detect cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. The Company’s CSF assays identify molecular targets for clinical decision making and provide quantitative information for monitoring treatment response. Biocept’s patented Target Selector technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) with higher sensitivity and specificity than most commercial assays. Additionally, Biocept is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For additional information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

