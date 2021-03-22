 

Biocept to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on March 29, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that it will release financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, March 29, 2021. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community to discuss the results and answer questions at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time).

Date/Time:

Monday, March 29, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

 

 

Pre-Registration:

Participants can pre-register for the conference call here.

 

 

 

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

 

 

Dial In:

Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference call by dialing the following and requesting the Biocept call:

 

U.S. Callers:

855-656-0927

 

Canadian Callers:

855-669-9657

 

Other International Callers:

412-902-4109

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://ir.biocept.com/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, (855) 669-9658 for Canadian callers, or (412) 317-0088 for other international callers, and entering the replay access code 10152872.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept is developing and commercializing cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assays that detect cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. The Company’s CSF assays identify molecular targets for clinical decision making and provide quantitative information for monitoring treatment response. Biocept’s patented Target Selector technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) with higher sensitivity and specificity than most commercial assays. Additionally, Biocept is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For additional information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Biocept Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biocept to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on March 29, 2021 Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that it will release financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, March 29, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to ...
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Biocept to Participate in Three Virtual Investment Conferences in March
03.03.21
Biocept Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
02.03.21
Aegea Biotechnologies Announces Supply Agreement with Biocept for New COVID-19 Test with the Ability to Distinguish Virus Strains and Quantify Viral Load
23.02.21
Biocept and Protean BioDiagnostics Establish Research Collaboration to Demonstrate Advantages of Biocept’s Target Selector Assay Kit for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
575
Biocept, der nächste Highflyer?