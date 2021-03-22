 

Mercy Iowa City selects Allscripts SunriseTM

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today that Mercy Iowa City selected the Allscripts SunriseTM platform of health, run on Microsoft Azure, as the core electronic health record (EHR) for its community hospital. The hospital was in search for an innovative partner ready for the future of healthcare, and by using cloud-capable features built on Azure, Sunrise will further help advance Mercy Iowa City’s care delivery experience while delivering simpler technology.

Mercy Iowa City is an acute care hospital and regional referral center that draws patients from throughout Eastern Iowa. Mercy’s medical staff is composed of more than 250 providers representing most medical specialties and many subspecialties. Many Mercy Iowa City clinicians conduct their outpatient practice in offices in the community. The Mercy Iowa City campus near downtown Iowa City includes the hospital, medical office building, outpatient clinics, and cancer center.

“At Mercy Iowa City, we’re committed to delivering an integrated care system to our community,” said Sean Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Mercy Iowa City. “Allscripts has proven to be a trusted partner to fellow healthcare organizations, and Sunrise EHR will enable our providers to deliver streamlined care, with access to data that can help drive continuous positive outcomes to our organization.”

Sunrise is a comprehensive platform of health that connects all aspects of care, including acute, ambulatory, surgical, pharmacy, radiology and laboratory services, and also features an integrated revenue cycle, patient administration and patient engagement system. Sunrise is a clinician-friendly, evidence-based single platform with integrated analytics that helps deliver better health outcomes in hospitals around the world. Using Azure, Sunrise will enable improved organizational effectiveness, solution interoperability, clinician ease of use, and overall patient experience.

“The flexible and robust Sunrise solution will help Mercy Iowa City serve its patient population in a way that best meets its community’s needs,” said Allscripts Vice President of Client Development and Delivery, Nicole Faucher. “We’re honored and excited that Sunrise will play a role in enhancing Mercy Iowa City’s clinician experience and provide a future-looking, single patient record that delivers a true platform of health to Eastern Iowa.”

“We are proud that our collaboration with Allscripts strengthens the Sunrise platform of health and becomes an extension of technology and health for Mercy Iowa City into their community,” said Patty Obermaier, Vice President of US Health and Life Sciences for Microsoft.

