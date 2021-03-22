 

Ralph Lauren Revolutionizes How the Fashion Industry Dyes Cotton

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) today introduces Color on Demand, a revolutionary dyeing platform that will transform how the fashion industry colors cotton – more sustainably, more effectively and faster than ever before. The Company has established Color on Demand, a multi-phased system, with a clear ambition to deliver the world’s first scalable zero wastewater cotton dyeing system.

Every year, trillions of liters of water are used for fabric dyeing alone, generating around 20% of the world’s wastewater.1,2 This untreated wastewater is incredibly polluting and traditionally required rigorous, lengthy and costly treatment to make the water reusable. Designed to help address water scarcity and pollution caused by cotton dyeing, Color on Demand is a new system composed of a set of technologies that will enable the recycling and reuse of all water from the dyeing process, establishing the world’s first scalable zero wastewater cotton dyeing system. In addition to significant water savings, Color on Demand dramatically reduces the amount of chemicals, dye, time and energy used in the cotton dyeing process. Further, for the first time in the industry, Color on Demand also provides a more efficient and sustainable way to color cotton at any point in product manufacturing, rather than at the outset. This will enable significantly shorter lead times for making product color decisions.

“Traditional color dyeing is one of the most polluting practices in our industry, and as a global brand, we recognized the need to create a scalable solution,” said Halide Alagöz, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer at Ralph Lauren. “Color on Demand significantly reduces the environmental impact of dyeing cotton, and as an added benefit, will enable us to better balance inventory and meet personalized consumer demands faster than ever before.”

To implement its groundbreaking approach, Ralph Lauren brought together four leading innovators in their respective fields, including Dow, a leader in materials science; Jeanologia, a leader in sustainable solutions for garment and fabric finishing, with high expertise in garment dyeing and close loop water treatment systems; Huntsman Textile Effects, a global chemicals company specializing in textile dyes and chemicals; and Corob, a global technology leader in dispensing and mixing solutions, to reimagine each stage of the coloring process and join this shared mission to create a more sustainable and efficient system for cotton dyeing.

