 

Veracyte Appoints Muna Bhanji to Its Board of Directors

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Muna Bhanji, R.Ph., a global senior healthcare executive, to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Veracyte Appoints Muna Bhanji to Its Board of Directors

“We are thrilled to welcome Muna Bhanji to our board,” said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s chairman and chief executive officer. “She is a healthcare industry veteran with a distinguished career of driving successful commercialization and market access strategies across a range of products in global markets. Her guidance will be instrumental as we expand our global footprint with a growing menu of advanced genomic tests that improve care for patients at every step of their journey. This includes our planned international introduction later this year of the Envisia Genomic Classifier on the nCounter Analysis System to improve diagnosis of patients with suspected interstitial lung disease.”

Ms. Bhanji brings more than 30 years of strategic and operational experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with a proven track record of commercial leadership, growth and value creation. She built her career at Merck, serving most recently as senior vice president of Global Market Access & Policy, Global Human Health. In that role, she developed pharmaceutical access and affordability strategies in a highly regulated environment, working with key stakeholders to support access to medicines in the United States, Europe, Japan, China and the emerging regions of Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Ms. Bhanji serves on the boards of biopharmaceutical companies Ardelyx, Inc. and Cytokinetics, Inc., as well as the nonprofit organization Corus International. She previously served on the board of Possible Health, a non-profit with ties to Nepal that delivers affordable and high-quality care to rural and underserved communities. Ms. Bhanji also served on the board of the Foundation of Managed Care Pharmacy, which is the research, educational, and philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy. Ms. Bhanji earned her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree from Rutgers University and an M.B.A. from St. Joseph's University.

