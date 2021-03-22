 

Trex Company Reports on Electrical Fire at Winchester, Va. Facility and Provides First Quarter Production and Capacity Expansion Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, reports on the impact of a recent fire and provides a first quarter production and capacity expansion update.

“Thanks to extensive safety training and fast action by our employees and area firefighters, we are pleased to report that no one was injured in the electrical fire that occurred recently at one of the manufacturing buildings in our Winchester, Virginia complex. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to quickly extinguishing the fire and ensuring safety,” said Bryan Fairbanks, President and CEO of Trex.

“We anticipate minimal impact on our overall business as a result of this incident. Based on the projected production loss, we expect our first quarter revenue will be on the lower end of the guidance provided in February at approximately $235 million, with production volume loss expected to be recovered during the second quarter,” stated Mr. Fairbanks.

Damage to the building’s electrical systems is being addressed with repairs expected to run through the end of March. During this time, production will continue as normal at the company’s other manufacturing facilities in both Virginia and Nevada. Additionally, the company’s capacity expansion continues to advance at its Virginia site where Trex recently opened a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to producing Trex decking.

“Our success with the startup of lines in our new building is providing incremental capacity faster than planned, enabling us to make up the lost production. All of the lines in the new building are expected to be fully operational approximately 30 days ahead of our announced end of second quarter target. Given continued robust end market demand, increasing our capacity has been a key part of our near- and long-term growth strategy and I am pleased at how the Trex team has executed on this expansion program,” commented Mr. Fairbanks.

In addition to the new Virginia facility, Trex also recently improved production capabilities and capacity at its manufacturing site in Nevada, where new lines were installed and commenced production in June of last year. Combined, the company will have four independent decking production facilities that will empower Trex – already the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking – to increase production capacity by approximately 70% compared to 2019 levels.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Trex Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trex Company Reports on Electrical Fire at Winchester, Va. Facility and Provides First Quarter Production and Capacity Expansion Update Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to ...
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Trex Makes it Easy to be Green With New NexTrex Incentives
11.03.21
Get Ultimate Building Protection With Trex Commercial Products’ Smoke Baffle
08.03.21
Trex Company Appoints Gena C. Lovett to its Board of Directors
22.02.21
Trex Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results