 

Hologic Receives Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, has been named a winner of the 2021 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, the Company announced today. This prestigious award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

Hologic has been on a six-year journey to create a culture of high engagement by focusing on developing talent, transforming its talent acquisition and succession practices, and ultimately driving performance. Throughout this cultural transformation, Hologic has put engagement at the heart of its business strategies. Since 2015, Hologic has moved from the 36th percentile of Gallup’s company engagement database to the 96th percentile compared to peer organizations.

“In 2020, organizational cultures saw historic threats,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing. “It took an exceptional amount of resilience for organizations, and their employees, to make it through. The abundance of well-managed and highly inspired teams inside Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award-winning organizations put them in a particularly strong position to adapt quickly to meet the needs of their customers and patients.”

The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recognizes Hologic’s steady, disciplined commitment to engagement, which fueled its COVID-19 response over the past year. “In 2020, our leaders united around the belief that ‘tough times reveal character,’” said Ali Bebo, senior vice president of human resources, Hologic. “The way we treated our employees in the early days of the pandemic set the stage for the incredible contributions they made, and will continue contributing to strong performance in the future.”

Hologic earned this top distinction having met established quantitative criteria and a comprehensive qualitative evaluation examining how the Company ranks against employers that together hire millions of people around the globe.

“Even as we recognize the tremendous progress we’ve made, we know there is still work to be done,” said Steve MacMillan, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Hologic. “We are on a journey to have the greatest impact through the Science of Sure, and we will keep setting the bar higher. We will not be satisfied until every employee at Hologic has a great manager, is surrounded by engaged colleagues, and is empowered to deliver their best every day.”

Gallup’s comprehensive analysis shows that highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, employee well-being, and organizational citizenship.

For a full list of recipients, please see here.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. There can be no assurance that these efforts will be successful, benefit the Company and its stockholders, or improve over time. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any changes in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

