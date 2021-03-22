Mark S. Mahaney Joins Evercore ISI to Lead Internet Research Team

Mike Paliotta, Chief Executive Officer of Evercore ISI, said, “The current environment highlights the value of best-in-class research and validates Ed Hyman’s long-standing commitment to helping our clients make better informed investment decisions. As a firm, we are focused on making selective and strategic investments that enhance our brand and serve our clients holistically. Hiring Mark is consistent with that strategy and we expect him to be immediately accretive to our research platform.”

Mr. Mahaney has covered Internet stocks for more than 20 years, most recently at RBC Capital Markets. He has been consistently recognized by Institutional Investor for his research, including thirteen years as a “top 3” ranked analyst and five years as a #1 ranked analyst. Prior to RBC, Mr. Mahaney worked on both the sell-side and the buy-side, including with American Technology Research, Morgan Stanley and Citibank. He began his career in management consulting with Deloitte & Touche and with the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Senate and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Evercore ISI Director of Research, Marc Harris, added, “We remain committed to delivering the highest quality research to our clients. I have had the privilege of working with Mark and know how much he is respected by peers, clients and management teams for his research insight, dedication to excellence, and value-added content. I look forward to partnering with Mark to resume his thought leadership of the Internet sector on the Evercore ISI platform.”

“I am very excited to join the first-rate Evercore ISI team and lead the Internet team through the next stage of growth in this rapidly changing environment,” said Mr. Mahaney.

Mr. Mahaney received his B.A. in Political Science and History from Amherst College, his M.A. from Johns Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

