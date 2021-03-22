 

Mark S. Mahaney Joins Evercore ISI to Lead Internet Research Team

22.03.2021   

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Mark S. Mahaney has joined Evercore ISI as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Internet Research.

Mr. Mahaney has covered Internet stocks for more than 20 years, most recently at RBC Capital Markets. He has been consistently recognized by Institutional Investor for his research, including thirteen years as a “top 3” ranked analyst and five years as a #1 ranked analyst. Prior to RBC, Mr. Mahaney worked on both the sell-side and the buy-side, including with American Technology Research, Morgan Stanley and Citibank. He began his career in management consulting with Deloitte & Touche and with the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Senate and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Mike Paliotta, Chief Executive Officer of Evercore ISI, said, “The current environment highlights the value of best-in-class research and validates Ed Hyman’s long-standing commitment to helping our clients make better informed investment decisions. As a firm, we are focused on making selective and strategic investments that enhance our brand and serve our clients holistically. Hiring Mark is consistent with that strategy and we expect him to be immediately accretive to our research platform.”

Evercore ISI Director of Research, Marc Harris, added, “We remain committed to delivering the highest quality research to our clients. I have had the privilege of working with Mark and know how much he is respected by peers, clients and management teams for his research insight, dedication to excellence, and value-added content. I look forward to partnering with Mark to resume his thought leadership of the Internet sector on the Evercore ISI platform.”

“I am very excited to join the first-rate Evercore ISI team and lead the Internet team through the next stage of growth in this rapidly changing environment,” said Mr. Mahaney.

Mr. Mahaney received his B.A. in Political Science and History from Amherst College, his M.A. from Johns Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

