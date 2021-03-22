 

Ameresco Solar Projects Advance Renewable Energy Resources Within Rhode Island

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it achieved commercial operation at its solar energy site in Tiverton, Rhode Island and mechanical completion at its site in Cumberland, Rhode Island. Both milestones mark meaningful steps in the advancement of solar energy resources within the State.

Installed on a former corn field, Ameresco’s Tiverton’s solar energy site comprises over 12,000 modules with an electricity generation capacity of 4.95 MW.

Installed on a former corn field, Ameresco’s Tiverton’s solar energy site comprises over 12,000 modules with an electricity generation capacity of 4.95 MW. Through the implementation of these solutions, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) is expected to amass an annual cost savings of approximately $380,000 in the first year alone. While not yet at commercial operation, the solar site at Cumberland installed over 14,000 modules with an electricity generation capacity of 5.71 MW, subsequently accumulating an annual cost savings of approximately $410,000 in its first year.

RIAC has entered into a long-term agreement with Ameresco as the designated off-taker of the clean energy generated from both sites. RIAC has a long-standing history of supporting the development of various sustainable resources and environmental programs meant to minimize potential adverse impacts from airport operations.

Both solar sites further enhance Cumberland and Tiverton’s commitment to implementing reliable, cost-effective and environmentally conscious solutions. Over the years, Cumberland has prioritized various sustainability initiatives by installing energy efficient technologies in public buildings, and Tiverton has established local conservation and recycling commissions dedicated to educating community residents. These initiatives play a vital role in informing the public and strengthening the importance of renewable energy solutions.

“Our projects in Cumberland and Tiverton are prime examples of the economic and environmental benefits renewable energy solutions offer our customers. By developing and implementing over 10MW of electricity capacity and providing over $790K in annual energy savings, these projects provide a renewable energy source that directly advances the state’s commitment to clean energy expansion within their renewable energy portfolio.” said David J. Anderson, executive vice president and director at Ameresco.

