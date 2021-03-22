 

Twist Bioscience Functional GLP-1R Antibodies Identified From Its Proprietary Synthetic DNA GPCR Libraries Demonstrate Potent Blood Glucose Control

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced positive preclinical data demonstrating that GLP-1R antibodies identified from its proprietary G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) libraries showed potent blood glucose control. Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) is a class B GPCR that acts as the receptor for the incretin GLP-1, a peptide released to regulate insulin levels in response to food intake. The data were published online in mAbs detailing the work of researchers at Twist Biopharma, the biologics division of Twist Bioscience.

“These data demonstrate the power of our antibody libraries. The panel of antibodies generated showed excellent results in these preclinical studies, with one antibody possessing a half-life needed to achieve once-weekly dosing in treating the Type-2 diabetes patients. GLP-1R agonists and antagonists are widely used to control blood glucose levels to treat multiple diseases, which suggests our potent antibodies could have multiple clinical indications,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We continue to advance these antibody leads and in parallel, work with a wide variety of partners to discover and optimize their antibodies across modalities and disease areas.”

As published in mAbs, researchers discovered a panel of 13 high-affinity GLP-1R-targeting antibodies by mining Twist Biopharma’s proprietary GPCR-focused phage display library with 1 × 1010 diversity created using Twist’s precision synthetic DNA writing technologies. In the resulting antibodies, the heavy chain complementarity-determining region 3 (HCDR3), which confers most of the binding activity and specificity, was found to include either a GLP-1 motif, a GLP-2 motif, or an unknown/unique sequence. Many of the GLP-1R antibodies discovered were GLP-1R antagonists, which have the ability to prevent hypoglycemia incidents in congenital hyperinsulinism and post-bariatric hyperinsulinism.

In addition, Twist Biopharma created an agonist antibody by fusing GLP-1 peptide to the light chain of a non-functional GLP-1R-specific antibody. The resulting peptide antibody fusion, TB59-2, had a comparable binding affinity to the free peptide to GLP-1R-expressing CHO cells, comparable function in the agonistic format of the cAMP activity assay and a 2-day half-life in preclinical model studies using 10 mg/kg dosing and based on the measurement of the full GLP-1 peptide presence in the blood samples. In vivo studies indicate that TB59-2 has potential to be used to treat type 2 diabetes with a once-weekly dose.

Seite 1 von 3


Twist Bioscience Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twist Bioscience Functional GLP-1R Antibodies Identified From Its Proprietary Synthetic DNA GPCR Libraries Demonstrate Potent Blood Glucose Control Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced positive preclinical data demonstrating that GLP-1R antibodies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to ...
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Twist Bioscience Begins Shipping of Synthetic RNA Controls for B.1.351 and P.1 Variants
09.03.21
Twist Bioscience Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021
02.03.21
Twist Bioscience and Watchmaker Genomics Announce Partnership to Drive New Applications of High-throughput Genetic Sequencing
01.03.21
Twist Bioscience to Highlight Genotyping by Sequencing and Methylation Solution During AGBT
24.02.21
Twist Bioscience Launches Industry-Leading NGS Methylation Detection System for Liquid Biopsy Cancer Analysis and Epigenetic Studies
22.02.21
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision Medicine