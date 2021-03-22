Partners Accelerate Profitability with New Customer Lifecycle Incentives from VMware

VMware partners can take advantage of the increased need for customer Software-as-a-Service transformation and shifting sales processes. Customer Lifecycle Incentives is the next evolution of VMware’s Partner Connect Program, the foundation of its partner ecosystem, which launched in February 2020. Partner Connect offers a consistent experience with clearer paths to profitability, whether reselling software or services, managing or hosting services, or providing value-add services to customers.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today launched the Customer Lifecycle Incentives Program to help partners facilitate the end-to-end digital transformation for their customers. The program will help partners drive increased profitability through new and expanded customer engagement, a simplified experience, optimized incentive return on investment, and partner-to-partner cooperation rewards.

“At VMware, we are committed to continuously evolving our partner program to adapt to industry demands and customer expectations,” said Tracy-Ann Palmer, vice president, Partner Programs and Experience, VMware. “Customer Lifecycle Incentives is the result of extensive collaboration with partners to build incentives that matter to them. We are giving our partners more support and tools to differentiate and transform their business and VMware practices.”

VMware’s Customer Lifecycle Incentives provides partners with more opportunities to leverage unique skills and deliver value across the entire customer lifecycle, especially as customer goals become more complex and fluctuate quickly. It provides support across all routes to market to develop sustainable channel partnerships.

VMware’s robust, diverse partner ecosystem gives partners the ability to drive strategic and SaaS-driven partner engagement with business models to accommodate all types of partners. It also offers a differentiated technology stack that builds a digital foundation to meet developers’ needs. For the first time, these new offerings also provide increased opportunities for Services only Partners to participate in incentive programs.

New Incentive Offerings Include:

Technical Assessments – Designed to recognize the value in assessing a customer’s environment to address key business outcomes, the Technical Assessment Incentive empowers partners to identify key VMware solutions to solve customer challenges. Examples of technical assessments could include delivering recommendations on applications, optimizing server workload and virtualization usage, providing a list of applications that could be modernized, or creating a migration readiness and implementation plan.

Proof of Concept – This incentive will reward VMware partners that deliver proof of concept through a workshop, onboarding the customer, or through use-case implementation, demonstration and evaluation. It can be exercised by both transacting and non-transacting partners and will determine the feasibility of the idea or verify that the idea will function as envisioned.

Partner-to-Partner Accelerator – The Partner-to-Partner Accelerator rewards "Sell Through" partners who identify opportunities, book eligible orders, and hand off to the "Orchestrate With" partners to activate the solution and facilitate consumption of VMware services. This allows customers to purchase through their usual reseller and receive services from a specialized "services only" best of breed partners.

Partner Perspectives on the News