 

Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 13:01  |  31   |   |   

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) submitted to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) by the Company’s partner in China, Qilu Pharmaceutical, was approved ahead of the original timeline of April 2021.

With approval of the IND, Qilu Pharmaceutical is authorized to conduct the proposed clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of Vicineum in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC in China, at the sole cost of Qilu Pharmaceutical. Assuming a successful trial, Qilu Pharmaceutical anticipates submission of the product market application for Vicineum in 2022 with potential approval in China expected in 2023.

“The approval of the IND for Vicineum in China represents a significant milestone in realizing our mission to save and improve the lives of patients globally,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “Due to more limited use of BCG in China compared to the US, there is an opportunity to transform the treatment paradigm of NMIBC in China. The approval of the IND ahead of the original timeline underscores the strong collaboration between Sesen Bio and our partner, Qilu Pharmaceutical. Given the highly experienced clinical oncology team at Qilu Pharmaceutical, and the Phase 3 trial results achieved in the US, we are optimistic on the prospects for a successful trial and expeditious submission. We look forward to continuing to work with Qilu Pharmaceutical and the NMPA to bring this potentially best-in-class treatment to patients in China.”

Sesen Bio is entitled to receive a $3M milestone payment from Qilu Pharmaceutical, the first of $23M in potential milestone payments. China represents a large potential market for Vicineum, with peak year sales estimated at $155-$418M. Additionally, the Company anticipates Qilu Pharmaceutical will become a key strategic partner for global supply of Vicineum and the manufacturing technology transfer to Qilu Pharmaceutical is on track to be completed in mid-2021. The completion of the manufacturing technology transfer triggers an additional $2M milestone payment.

Seite 1 von 4
Sesen Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Vicineum for the treatment of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to ...
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Sesen Bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
15.03.21
Sesen Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Significant Regulatory and Commercial Readiness Progress for the Company’s Lead Product Candidate Vicineum
08.03.21
Sesen Bio Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Vicineum
02.03.21
Sesen Bio Announces Conference Call with Neal Shore, M.D., FACS to Provide Clinical Perspective on the Company’s Lead Product Candidate Vicineum

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
149
Diskussion zu Eleven Biotherapeutics