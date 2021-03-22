Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum

With approval of the IND, Qilu Pharmaceutical is authorized to conduct the proposed clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of Vicineum in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC in China, at the sole cost of Qilu Pharmaceutical. Assuming a successful trial, Qilu Pharmaceutical anticipates submission of the product market application for Vicineum in 2022 with potential approval in China expected in 2023.

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN ), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) submitted to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) by the Company’s partner in China, Qilu Pharmaceutical, was approved ahead of the original timeline of April 2021.

“The approval of the IND for Vicineum in China represents a significant milestone in realizing our mission to save and improve the lives of patients globally,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “Due to more limited use of BCG in China compared to the US, there is an opportunity to transform the treatment paradigm of NMIBC in China. The approval of the IND ahead of the original timeline underscores the strong collaboration between Sesen Bio and our partner, Qilu Pharmaceutical. Given the highly experienced clinical oncology team at Qilu Pharmaceutical, and the Phase 3 trial results achieved in the US, we are optimistic on the prospects for a successful trial and expeditious submission. We look forward to continuing to work with Qilu Pharmaceutical and the NMPA to bring this potentially best-in-class treatment to patients in China.”

Sesen Bio is entitled to receive a $3M milestone payment from Qilu Pharmaceutical, the first of $23M in potential milestone payments. China represents a large potential market for Vicineum, with peak year sales estimated at $155-$418M. Additionally, the Company anticipates Qilu Pharmaceutical will become a key strategic partner for global supply of Vicineum and the manufacturing technology transfer to Qilu Pharmaceutical is on track to be completed in mid-2021. The completion of the manufacturing technology transfer triggers an additional $2M milestone payment.