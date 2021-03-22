Moody’s Analytics Wins Award for Best Use of AI in Banking or FinTech

Moody’s Analytics has won Best Use of AI in Banking or FinTech at the 2021 Global Achievement Awards for AI. This award recognizes the Credit Sentiment Score solution, an AI-powered tool to strengthen credit assessment and monitoring processes.

Our solution uses artificial intelligence techniques to automatically identify adverse credit signals in the news. Lenders and investors, needing to evaluate the credit quality of many different companies, leverage this information when making credit decisions and as part of ongoing portfolio risk monitoring.

Signals of credit distress regularly emerge in news stories six months or even longer before major credit events. This tool creates awareness of those signals so they can factor into decision-making throughout the credit lifecycle.

“Tracking credit-relevant news stories has become invaluable in how companies are monitored, especially outside of the reporting cycle. With our solution it can be done much more quickly, broadly, and cost-effectively than was previously possible,” said Nihil Patel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We’re honored to win this award, which showcases how we combine emerging technologies with Moody’s unique data and credit expertise to help our customers make better credit decisions.”

The winning offering is part of the Moody’s Analytics suite of credit scoring and monitoring solutions.

