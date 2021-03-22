 

Cubic Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from ST Engineering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) (“Cubic” or the “Company”) today confirmed that it recently received an unsolicited proposal from Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGX: S63; Bloomberg-STE: SP) (“ST Engineering”) to acquire all of Cubic’s outstanding stock for $76 per share in cash (the “STE Proposal”). The STE Proposal contemplates that, immediately following the acquisition of all of Cubic’s outstanding stock, STE would sell Cubic’s CMPS business to an affiliate of Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.

On February 7, 2021, Cubic’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) unanimously approved entering into a definitive merger agreement (the “Veritas Merger Agreement”) with an affiliate of Veritas Capital (“Veritas”), under which Veritas and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (“Evergreen”), an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”), will acquire Cubic for $70 per share in cash. The Veritas Merger Agreement remains in full force and effect, and the Board of Directors of Cubic has not withdrawn or modified its recommendation that the stockholders of Cubic vote in favor of the approval of the merger, the Veritas Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby.

However, Cubic’s Board of Directors has determined that the STE Proposal is or would reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal, as that term is defined under the Veritas Merger Agreement. Accordingly, the Board has determined to engage in discussions with ST Engineering to further evaluate the merits and risks of the proposed transaction relative to the pending transaction with Veritas and Evergreen, including the value offered to our shareholders, the expected completion timing of each transaction, and the regulatory and closing risks associated with each transaction. Notwithstanding the Board’s decision to engage with ST Engineering and further evaluate the STE Proposal, at this time the Board (i) continues to recommend that the shareholders vote in favor of adopting the Veritas Merger Agreement at the special meeting relating to the proposed transaction, (ii) is not modifying, altering or withdrawing its recommendation to shareholders, or agreeing or announcing an intention to do so, and (iii) is not making any recommendation with respect to the STE Proposal.

Seite 1 von 4


Cubic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cubic Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from ST Engineering Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) (“Cubic” or the “Company”) today confirmed that it recently received an unsolicited proposal from Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGX: S63; Bloomberg-STE: SP) (“ST Engineering”) to acquire all of Cubic’s outstanding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to ...
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Cubic Awarded Sailor 2025 Ready, Relevant Learning Contract
24.02.21
CUBIC INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Cubic Corporation - CUB
22.02.21
Cubic Corporation Announces Semiannual Dividend
22.02.21
Cubic Awarded US Air Force Contract to Deliver P5 Combat Training System Pods