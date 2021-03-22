Sterling Announces Sale of Bellevue, Washington Branch to First Federal of Port Angeles, Washington

Sterling’s CEO Thomas M. O’Brien stated, “The pending sale of our Bellevue, Washington branch represents another step in our strategy to exit ancillary businesses and focus on our core markets. We are confident that our deposit customers in the Bellevue office will be very well served by the team at First Fed. Additionally, I believe that the local presence of First Fed along with its opportunities for growth in this market will present significant career opportunities for our very talented staff. While we certainly valued the client relationships we enjoyed in the Bellevue market, in the longer term strategic view, Sterling was not going to achieve the appropriate scale there. First Fed is ideally suited to provide that platform.”

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT), the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB today announced that it has entered into an agreement with First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Port Angeles, a Washington state chartered bank to sell its Bellevue, Washington branch office, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transfer is targeted for completion in the first half of 2021. The transfer includes deposit accounts with a total current approximate balance of $77.7 million. The sale includes all branch premises and equipment, and the agreement provides that the buyer intends to offer employment to all associated staff. Sterling’s financial advisor for the branch sale was Piper Sandler & Co. and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP served as legal counsel.

About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Sterling offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

