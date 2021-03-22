 

ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Release and Conference Call

BEIJING, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the close of the stock market on Monday, March 29, 2021. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 9 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):   +1 (877) 407-9122
International (Toll):   +1 (201) 493-6747
     
    Local Access
China:   (400) 120 2840
Hong Kong:   (800) 965561

Webcast

The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/atac/mediaframe/ ....
                                                                                                                                                     
The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company    Investor Relations
ATA Creativity Global   The Equity Group
Amy Tung, Chief Financial Officer   Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518   415-568-2255
amytung@acgedu.cn    csohn@equityny.com 
     
    Adam Prior, Senior Vice President
    212-836-9606
    aprior@equityny.com

Disclaimer

