iMD Companies, Inc. Welcomes Troy Kearl as Advisor to the Board of Directors

Mr. Kearl has become one of the most sought after cryptocurrency and blockchain marketers in the industry. He has helped businesses take their companies into the crypto market that includes employee payouts to international operations. It is his belief that the decentralization of information no matter the form, is not only the future of all technology development, but the next great phase of wealth development. As such, Troy is guiding and directing us through this new and exciting phase of iMDs future.

Troy has helped over a dozen organizations from small companies, technology groups, and network marketing companies transition their businesses to the crypto and blockchain markets. Moreover, the next great phase of digital information is the creation of Non-Fungible Tokens which is cryptographic assets or real world tangible assets on the blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other and can not be replicated. "Tokenizing" these real-world tangible assets allows them to be bought, sold, and traded more efficiently while reducing the probability of fraud. We are already engaging our past, present, and future clients into this extremely new and exciting business and expect to have our first transactions developed accordingly.

“We are very excited to be working with Troy at iMD. His technical expertise and resources in the crypto, blockchain, and NFT markets are a great asset to the iMD team,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of iMD.

In addition, last week the company approved the retiring of 200 million common shares to the treasury of the company. The company expects to complete this with the company transfer agent this week.

Follow iMD Companies, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/imd_inc

and on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/imdcompaniesinc/

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC:ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, and crypto currency markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com

800-474-8996



